Reports: Washington quarterback Alex Smith expected to come off physically unable to perform list as soon as Sunday Sunday, 16 August 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Alex Smith, who suffered a compound fracture in his right leg in 2018, could be removed soon from the physically unable to perform list, per reports.

👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Source: Washington's Smith to be cleared by team Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith, who suffered a leg injury in 2018 that nearly cost him his life, will be cleared for football activity and be...

ESPN 1 hour ago





Tweets about this Joe Curley Reports: Washington quarterback Alex Smith expected to come off physically unable to perform list as soon as Sunday https://t.co/REvZxtoQBN 42 minutes ago