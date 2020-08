Majority for physical test on lifetime driving licence holders: Poll Sunday, 16 August 2020 ( 5 days ago )

A majority of people agree with the idea that holders of lifetime driving licences should take a physical test to ascertain their ability and ensure road safety, according to an opinion survey by the National Institute of Development Administration, or Nida Poll. 👓 View full article

