|
Japanese ship involved in Mauritius oil spill breaks apart
Sunday, 16 August 2020 ()
A Japanese bulk carrier that ran aground on a reef in Mauritius last month threatening a marine ecological disaster around the Indian Ocean island has broken apart, authorities said on Saturday. The condition of the MV Wakashio was worsening early on Saturday and it split by the afternoon, the Mauritius National Crisis Committee said. "At around...
|
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Mauritius Island country in the Indian Ocean
India sends 30 tonnes of medical equipment, humanitarian aid to Mauritius to contain oil spillIndia's move comes as a part of its policy to extend humanitarian assistance and provide disaster relief to its neighbours in the Indian Ocean region and also as..
DNA
India sends assistance to Mauritius to help deal with oil spillIndia has sent 30 tonnes of technical equipment and material on board an IAF aircraft to Mauritius to help the country contain an oil spill on its pristine..
IndiaTimes
Ship leaking tonnes of oil off Mauritius splits apart
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:02Published
Mauritius oil spill: Wrecked MV Wakashio breaks upThe MV Wakashio, which spilled more than 1,000 tonnes of fuel oil off Mauritius, has split apart.
BBC News
Indian Ocean The ocean between Africa, Asia, Australia and Antarctica (or the Southern Ocean)
Explainer: Who pays for Mauritius oil spill and how much?TOKYO (Reuters) - A Japanese bulk carrier struck a coral reef off the Indian Ocean island nation of Mauritius on July 25, spilling about 1,000 tonnes of fuel oil..
WorldNews
India announces $500 million for Maldives project to counter China influenceBy Sanjeev Miglani NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India announced a $500 million package to fund a project in the Maldives on Thursday to help it connect the capital Male..
WorldNews
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this