Japanese ship involved in Mauritius oil spill breaks apart

WorldNews Sunday, 16 August 2020 ()
A Japanese bulk carrier that ran aground on a reef in Mauritius last month threatening a marine ecological disaster around the Indian Ocean island has broken apart, authorities said on Saturday. The condition of the MV Wakashio was worsening early on Saturday and it split by the afternoon, the Mauritius National Crisis Committee said.
Video Credit: Zenger News - Published
News video: Mauritius oil spill develops into ecological disaster

Mauritius oil spill develops into ecological disaster 09:15

 The Mauritius oil spill has developed into an ecological catastrophe of massive proportions because the island's government and the owners of the ship failed to act swiftly and decisively, says a Greenpeace representative in an exclusive interview with Newsflash.Sunil Dowarkasing, representing...

India sends 30 tonnes of medical equipment, humanitarian aid to Mauritius to contain oil spill

 India's move comes as a part of its policy to extend humanitarian assistance and provide disaster relief to its neighbours in the Indian Ocean region and also as..
DNA

India sends assistance to Mauritius to help deal with oil spill

 India has sent 30 tonnes of technical equipment and material on board an IAF aircraft to Mauritius to help the country contain an oil spill on its pristine..
IndiaTimes
Ship leaking tonnes of oil off Mauritius splits apart [Video]

Ship leaking tonnes of oil off Mauritius splits apart

Japanese ship struck a reef on July 25 and is believed to have leaked some 1,000 tonnes of oil in pristine waters.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:02Published

Mauritius oil spill: Wrecked MV Wakashio breaks up

 The MV Wakashio, which spilled more than 1,000 tonnes of fuel oil off Mauritius, has split apart.
BBC News

Explainer: Who pays for Mauritius oil spill and how much?

 TOKYO (Reuters) - A Japanese bulk carrier struck a coral reef off the Indian Ocean island nation of Mauritius on July 25, spilling about 1,000 tonnes of fuel oil..
WorldNews

India announces $500 million for Maldives project to counter China influence

 By Sanjeev Miglani NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India announced a $500 million package to fund a project in the Maldives on Thursday to help it connect the capital Male..
WorldNews

Most oil on damaged ship off Mauritius removed, owner says [Video]

Most oil on damaged ship off Mauritius removed, owner says

Most of the fuel left on a Japanese bulk carrier that has leaked an estimated 1,000 tonnes of oil off the Mauritius coast has been pumped off, ship owner Nagashiki Shipping said on Wednesday. Emer..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:36Published
Oil Spill that Sent This Island Into a ‘State of Environmental Emergency’ Seen from Space [Video]

Oil Spill that Sent This Island Into a ‘State of Environmental Emergency’ Seen from Space

A cracked ship off the coast of Mauritius started leaking tons of oil into the Indian Ocean, and the European Space Agency is using satellite images to monitor the situation.

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 01:07Published
Ship that caused Mauritius oil spill passed checks [Video]

Ship that caused Mauritius oil spill passed checks

A Japanese bulk carrier that struck a coral reef off Mauritius and has leaked at least an estimated 1,000 tonnes of oil passed an annual inspection in March without any problems, Japan's ClassNK..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:08Published

Mauritius declares emergency as stranded ship spills fuel

 The Indian Ocean island of Mauritius declared a “state of environmental emergency” late Friday after a Japanese-owned ship that ran aground offshore days ago...
Japanese ship involved in Mauritius oil spill breaks apart

A Japanese bulk carrier that ran aground on a reef in Mauritius last month threatening a marine ecological disaster around the Indian Ocean island has broken apart
Leaking oil ship splits apart near protected areas off Mauritius

 The grounded Japanese ship that leaked tons of oil near protected areas off the Indian Ocean island nation of Mauritius has split apart, officials said, with...
