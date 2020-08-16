2020 election: Vote by mail works, despite what Donald Trump says

Bengaluru violence: Several accused taken to DJ Halli police station for interrogation



Several accused who have been arrested in connection with Bengaluru violence were taken to DJ Halli police station for interrogation. They were also taken to the hospital for medical examination on August 15. Mob violence in parts of Bengaluru on August 11, claimed at least three lives. Rioters committed arson and destruction over 'derogatory' social media post by Congress MLA Srinivas Murthy's nephew, Naveen, who was later arrested. The police have arrested 206 people so far in connection with the violence.

Credit: ANI Duration: 01:18 Published on January 1, 1970