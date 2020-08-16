Global  
 

2020 election: Vote by mail works, despite what Donald Trump says

USATODAY.com Sunday, 16 August 2020 ()
Other Views: What the U.S. Postal Service, Congress, state election officials and voters can do now, on Nov. 3 and after to protect democracy.
News video: Trump holds up virus aid to block election funding

 [NFA] President Donald Trump on Thursday said his team was rejecting Democrats' bid to include funds for the U.S. Postal Service and shore up election infrastructure in a new coronavirus relief bill, as he vowed to block money to facilitate mail-in voting. Colette Luke has the latest.

Trump defends postal service chief amid criticism [Video]

[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday said Postmaster General Louis DeJoy was trying to streamline the U.S. Postal Service and "make it great again" - defending the man at the center of an escalating scandal over allegations of electoral interference. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Trump says postmaster general is trying to make Postal Service "great again"

 President Trump defended postmaster general Louis DeJoy against claims that the steps he has taken are causing delays in mail-in voting. "The steps he is taking..
CBS News

President Trump continues to insist voting by mail will lead to rampant fraud

 On Saturday, President Trump continued to voice opposition to additional funding for the U.S. Postal Service. Mr. Trump repeated his unsubstantiated claim that..
CBS News

Former USPS chair of board of governors sounds alarm on mail-in voting

 Funding the U.S. Postal Service has become a political hot-button issue in the run-up to the November presidential election. The USPS has formally warned 41..
CBS News

Conor Lamb Found a Way to Win in Trump Country. Can Biden Follow His Path?

 Throughout his campaign, Joe Biden has repeatedly returned to the same themes and strategies that supported Mr. Lamb to a surprise victory in a district that Mr...
NYTimes.com

Why A "Hidden" Trump Vote Can't Explain His Bad Poll Numbers

 Republicans insist that millions of Americans want to vote for Trump but won’t admit it. Polling experts tell a different story.
NYTimes.com
PM's cowardice allowed China to take our land, his lies will ensure they keep it: Rahul Gandhi

 Alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi lied about the Eastern Ladakh stand-off, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that Prime Minister allowed China..
IndiaTimes

U.S. coronavirus death toll nears 170,000 as testing decreases

 Nearly 170,000 Americans have died from coronavirus infections. Meanwhile, schools are going ahead with reopening plans and Congress still hasn't reached an..
CBS News
UPS, FedEx warn they cannot carry ballots like USPS [Video]

United Parcel Service and FedEx on Friday shot down social media calls that they step in to deliver mail-in ballots from the U.S. Postal Service, which is warning states of potentially "significant"..

US Postal service scrambling for funding to ensure mail-in ballots are counted in time [Video]

US Postal service scrambling for funding to ensure mail-in ballots are counted in time

Postal Service Warning Ahead Of November Election [Video]

With millions of Floridians seeking to vote-by-mail amid the coronavirus pandemic, postal officials have warned Secretary of State Laurel Lee that the state is at risk of having ballots go uncounted in..

