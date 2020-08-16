Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ship that oozed oil off Mauritius coast splits in two

SBS Sunday, 16 August 2020 ()
An oil carrier that ran aground off Mauritius has split in two, leaking even more oil into the ocean. The front of the ship will be pulled out to sea where it will be left to sink.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Zenger News - Published
News video: Mauritius oil spill develops into ecological disaster

Mauritius oil spill develops into ecological disaster 09:15

 The Mauritius oil spill has developed into an ecological catastrophe of massive proportions because the island's government and the owners of the ship failed to act swiftly and decisively, says a Greenpeace representative in an exclusive interview with Newsflash.Sunil Dowarkasing, representing...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Most oil on damaged ship off Mauritius removed, owner says [Video]

Most oil on damaged ship off Mauritius removed, owner says

Most of the fuel left on a Japanese bulk carrier that has leaked an estimated 1,000 tonnes of oil off the Mauritius coast has been pumped off, ship owner Nagashiki Shipping said on Wednesday. Emer..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:36Published
Oil Spill that Sent This Island Into a ‘State of Environmental Emergency’ Seen from Space [Video]

Oil Spill that Sent This Island Into a ‘State of Environmental Emergency’ Seen from Space

A cracked ship off the coast of Mauritius started leaking tons of oil into the Indian Ocean, and the European Space Agency is using satellite images to monitor the situation.

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 01:07Published
Ship that caused Mauritius oil spill passed checks [Video]

Ship that caused Mauritius oil spill passed checks

A Japanese bulk carrier that struck a coral reef off Mauritius and has leaked at least an estimated 1,000 tonnes of oil passed an annual inspection in March without any problems, Japan's ClassNK..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:08Published

Related news from verified sources

News24.com | WATCH | Ship that oozed oil off Mauritius coast splits in two

 A ship that has leaked more than 1 000 tonnes of oil in pristine waters off the Mauritius coast has split in two, its Japanese operator said on Sunday.
News24 Also reported by •TIMEDeutsche Welle

Tweets about this

ThParlas

Theodoros Parlas RT @AFP: A ship that has leaked more than 1,000 tonnes of oil in pristine waters off the Mauritius coast has split into two, its Japanese o… 2 minutes ago

marcchaillou

Marc Chaillou RT @AFPphoto: #Mauritius - Ship that oozed oil off Mauritius coast splits in two. #AFP https://t.co/W9DYBrmBuz https://t.co/Vrhbc6v83O 2 minutes ago

write_n_chat

💧PruNouveau RT @SBSNews: An oil carrier that ran aground off Mauritius has split in two, leaking even more oil into the ocean. The front of the ship wi… 6 minutes ago

Politicalfunda3

Political_funda RT @ndtv: Ship That Oozed Oil Off Mauritius Coast Splits In Two https://t.co/vnyUMsMGQz https://t.co/vjPcZmELOm 6 minutes ago