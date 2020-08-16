Ship that oozed oil off Mauritius coast splits in two
Sunday, 16 August 2020 () An oil carrier that ran aground off Mauritius has split in two, leaking even more oil into the ocean. The front of the ship will be pulled out to sea where it will be left to sink.
The Mauritius oil spill has developed into an ecological catastrophe of massive proportions because the island's government and the owners of the ship failed to act swiftly and decisively, says a Greenpeace representative in an exclusive interview with Newsflash.Sunil Dowarkasing, representing...