COVID-19 pandemic stalls further exploration of Franklin wrecks Sunday, 16 August 2020 ( 2 days ago )

For only the second time in 12 years, Marc-Andre Bernier and his underwater archeology team at Parks Canada will not be heading north this month to explore the wrecks of the doomed Arctic expedition of Sir John Franklin and his crew. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this