US vows 'snapback' to reinforce UN Iran sanctions
Sunday, 16 August 2020 ()
His declaration came a day after the UN Security Council overwhelmingly rejected a US resolution to extend an Iranian arms embargo. "We'll be doing a snapback," Trump said during a news conference at his New Jersey golf club. "You'll be watching it next week." The president was referring to the contested argument that the US remains a "participant" in the 2015 Iran nuclear deal — despite Trump's withdrawal from it — and therefore can force a return to sanctions if it sees Iran as being in violation of its terms. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said the US had failed to kill off what he called the "half alive" deal with major powers that gave Iran relief from sanctions in exchange for curbs...
