US vows 'snapback' to reinforce UN Iran sanctions

RIP Pandit Jasraj: Last rites held in Mumbai; Kailash Kher, Udit Narayan attend



Last rites of Indian classical singer, Pandit Jasraj were held in Mumbai on Thursday. Family of the legendary singer paid last respect to him in Mumbai's Versova. Kailash Kher, Udit Narayan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali paid their last respect to Pandit Jasraj. The maestro passed away at the age of 90 after a cardiac arrest in New Jersey. Mortal remains of the music legend reached Mumbai on Wednesday afternoon. Pandit Jasraj had been in US since the start of Covid-19 pandemic induced lockdown. Pandit Jasraj was a legend of the Mewati Gharana. He was Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan awardee. Pandit Jasraj's death was condoled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind and several Bollywood celebrities. Pandit Jasraj is survived by his wife Madhura Jasraj, daughter Durga Jasraj, son Shaarang Dev Pandit.

