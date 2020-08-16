Global  
 

From Oakland to the White House? The rise of Kamala Harris

WorldNews Sunday, 16 August 2020 ()
From Oakland to the White House? The rise of Kamala HarrisBancroft Way in Berkeley, California, is quaint and slow, the kind of street where everyone seems to know each other by name. This week, neighbors sat outdoors drinking wine under the evening sun, as...
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Poll: Harris may bolster Biden with women, Republicans

Poll: Harris may bolster Biden with women, Republicans 02:12

 [NFA] A Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden's choice of running mate, California Senator Kamala Harris, is more popular than he is with female voters, and even one in four Republican voters approve of Harris as a vice presidential pick. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Google turns Android phones into earthquake sensors; California to get alerts

 OAKLAND: Alphabet Inc’s Google’s Android phones on Tuesday started detecting earthquakes around the world to provide data that could eventually give billions..
WorldNews
Oakland A's Coach Ryan Christenson Apologises for Anti-Semitic Gesture [Video]

Oakland A's Coach Ryan Christenson Apologises for Anti-Semitic Gesture

Christenson, the team's bench coach, made an apparent "Nazi salute" after Oakland's 6-4 win over the Texas Rangers.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:10Published
Huge crowd confronts federal cops in Portland [Video]

Huge crowd confronts federal cops in Portland

[NFA] Federal law enforcement in military fatigues fired tear gas to disperse protesters in the streets of Portland, Oregon, which local news described as the largest demonstration in over 50 nights of clashes. Jillian Kitchener has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:43Published

Robert Trump, the President’s Younger Brother, Dead at 71

 President Donald Trump’s younger brother, Robert Trump, a businessman known for an even keel that seemed almost incompatible with the family name, died..
WorldNews

US President Donald Trump dodges question on QAnon conspiracy theory

 US President Donald Trump on Friday twice ignored a question about whether he supports QAnon, a convoluted, right-wing, pro-Trump conspiracy theory. A reporter..
New Zealand Herald

Donald Trump visits ailing brother Robert at New York hospital

 New York - President Donald Trump paid a visit Friday to his brother, Robert Trump, at a New York hospital after administration officials said the president's..
WorldNews

2/11: Atlanta prepares for potentially "historic" winter storm; Hollande's love life creates headache for White House

 A storm of "historic proportions" with significant ice totals has been predicted for the area, and up to nine inches of snow is forecast for north Georgia; and,..
CBS News

Kamala Harris ignites pride in Brown’s Town

 WESTERN BUREAU: Harry Belafonte’s roots are planted nine miles from Brown’s Town, Bob Marley’s 18 miles to the southeastern end, and Marcus Garvey’s 18..
WorldNews

Newsweek apologizes for John Eastman comment questioning Kamala Harris eligibility

 Newsweek has apologized for an op-ed that questioned Sen. Kamala Harris’ U.S. citizenship and her eligibility to be Joe Biden’s running mate, a false and..
WorldNews

Kamala Harris recounts childhood India visits, good idli, long walks with grandfather

 Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris on Saturday took a trip down memory lane, recalling her mother's attempts to "instil a love of good idli" in..
IndiaTimes

Wall Street breathes "sigh of relief" at Harris pick, report says

 Financiers are relieved at Joe Biden's pick of Kamala Harris as his running mate, Emily Glazer of The Wall Street Journal reports, writing that they believe it..
CBS News

Kamala Harris, Daughter of Immigrants, Is the Face of America’s Demographic Shift

 Her parents’ arrival to Berkeley as young graduate students was the beginning of a historic wave of immigration from outside Europe that would change the..
NYTimes.com

Kamala Harris, a Political Fighter Shaped by Life In Two Worlds

 She grew up around Berkeley activists but came to believe working from inside the system had greater power to effect change.
NYTimes.com

On the road again

 Ernie Andrus, whom Steve Hartman first met six years ago as he tried to become the oldest person to ever run coast-to-coast, in back on the road, a year into..
CBS News

An Uber and Lyft shutdown in California looks inevitable — unless voters bail them out

 Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Going dark for two months could help show voters what’s at stake in November
The Verge

Record-breaking heat wave fueling wildfires in the West

 A summer heat wave with record-breaking temperatures is igniting a string of wildfires in the West. Fires have broken out in California, Oregon and Colorado...
CBS News

Lights Dim and Worries Mount as a Heat Wave Roasts California

 Overwhelmed by demand, California’s power grid imposed rotating blackouts, while the coronavirus crisis created a dilemma for those who were unable to stay..
NYTimes.com

Donald Trump addresses 'very serious' theories about Kamala Harris's eligibility to be VP [Video]

Donald Trump addresses 'very serious' theories about Kamala Harris's eligibility to be VP

US President Donald Trump said he has heard "very serious" rumours aboutKamala Harris's eligibility to be vice president. Mr Trump told reporters hehad "heard" suggestions that Ms Harris - who is..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:08Published
Kamala Harris is a 'risky' vice president pick, Donald Trump says [Video]

Kamala Harris is a 'risky' vice president pick, Donald Trump says

US President Donald Trump has told reporters he thinks Joe Biden has made a"risky pick" for vice president in Kamala Harris. Mr Trump also criticised MsHarris for saying "horrible things" about his..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:06Published
Biden picks Kamala Harris as running mate [Video]

Biden picks Kamala Harris as running mate

The race for the White House is on as Joe Biden picks Kamala Harris as his presidential running mate.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:53Published

Power Back in California After Brief Rolling Blackouts

 California's utilities on Saturday night are bringing back power to thousands of customers across the state after a brief outage, according to the authority that...
Newsmax Also reported by •The Verge

Biden-Harris 2020: The Values That Unite The US And Israel – OpEd

 By Benay Blend* Joe Biden declares that what links the United States and Israel goes beyond the exchange of weapons. It is instead the much more ephemeral...
Eurasia Review

B-town buzz: American honour for late actor Sushant Singh Rajput; family observes prayer meet

 Sushant Singh Rajput was honoured for his contribution to cinema and the community by the California State Assembly on India's Independence Day. The late actor's...
Mid-Day


