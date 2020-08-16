Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Australian surfer punches shark to save wife

WorldNews Sunday, 16 August 2020 ()
Australian surfer punches shark to save wifeAn Australian man has been hailed a "hero" after repeatedly punching a shark until it released his wife's leg. Police said the couple were surfing at a beach near Port Macquarie, four hours north of...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Port Macquarie Port Macquarie Town in New South Wales, Australia

Australia surfer saves wife by punching shark

 A husband leapt on to the shark as it attacked his wife off Port Macquarie, New South Wales.
BBC News

Related videos from verified sources

Fisherman captures shark feeding frenzy in shallow waters off Australian coast [Video]

Fisherman captures shark feeding frenzy in shallow waters off Australian coast

An Australian fisherman came across a massive school of baitfish under attack by a group of sharks off Queensland's Moreton Island. Grant Bruinsma, who filmed the rare sight on June 3, can be heard..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 04:20Published

Related news from verified sources

Australian surfer punches shark to save wife

Australian surfer punches shark to save wife An Australian man has been hailed a "hero" after repeatedly punching a shark until it released his wife's leg. Police said the couple were surfing at a beach...
WorldNews Also reported by •IndependentNew Zealand Herald

Tweets about this

colincampbell

Colin Campbell Australian surfer punches shark to save wife https://t.co/Zn7mIIFLlP 4 seconds ago

rudynostalgia

Rudy Franchi @PaulRudnickNY https://t.co/wyPcJaAgo2… Enough already with the shark punching. New group - SOS (Save Our Sharks)… https://t.co/crWWsTgLGR 2 minutes ago

rudynostalgia

Rudy Franchi @paulapoundstone https://t.co/wyPcJaAgo2… Enough already with the shark punching. New group - SOS (Save Our Sharks… https://t.co/q86RGWn2k8 3 minutes ago

rudynostalgia

Rudy Franchi @adamfelber https://t.co/wyPcJaiFwu… Enough already with the shark punching. New group - SOS (Save Our Sharks) -… https://t.co/xpSq04hMX4 3 minutes ago

scubadivergear

ScubaGearReviewer Australian surfer punches shark to save wife in attack; &#039;Pretty full on, really heroic&#039; #scuba #scubadi... https://t.co/aQt8KR0gjz 6 minutes ago

GenieEunice

[email protected] Australian surfer punches shark to save wife https://t.co/v2kgcPd5Pr via @Yahoo 18 minutes ago

rudynostalgia

Rudy Franchi @CaitlinPacific https://t.co/wyPcJaAgo2… Enough already with the shark punching. New group - SOS (Save Our Sharks)… https://t.co/8Am8vZLH7e 19 minutes ago

rudynostalgia

Rudy Franchi https://t.co/YAceCnhgw7 Enough already with the shark punching. New group - SOS (Save Our Sharks) - formed to pr… https://t.co/SRNgUS6KI8 25 minutes ago