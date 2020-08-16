|
Australian surfer punches shark to save wife
Sunday, 16 August 2020 ()
An Australian man has been hailed a "hero" after repeatedly punching a shark until it released his wife's leg. Police said the couple were surfing at a beach near Port Macquarie, four hours north of...
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Port Macquarie Town in New South Wales, Australia
Australia surfer saves wife by punching sharkA husband leapt on to the shark as it attacked his wife off Port Macquarie, New South Wales.
BBC News
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this