You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Marlins' season halted due to COVID-19 outbreak



Major League Baseball has postponed all Miami Marlins games through Sunday after four additional players tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases within the club to 17 over the.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:41 Published 3 weeks ago MLB season roiled by COVID-19 postponements



[NFA] Just four days after beginning a truncated coronavirus-delayed season, Major League Baseball ran into a serious obstacle on Monday with the postponement of two scheduled games due to a COVID-19.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:01 Published 3 weeks ago Majority of American parents plan on enforcing a digital detox after self-isolation



Three-quarters of American families are in need of a digital detox after self-isolation, according to new research.The survey asked 2,000 American parents of children aged 2-18 about their sheltering.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:00 Published on June 25, 2020

Tweets about this AFL stream Sicily sidelined as Hawks prepare for four games in 16 days https://t.co/AjV6uVUQAh https://t.co/brjfLCh6qZ #AFL https://t.co/gabwrlqpqC 15 hours ago