Sicily sidelined as Hawks prepare for four games in 16 days

The Age Sunday, 16 August 2020 ()
Defender James Sicily looks likely be out for an extended period with an ACL injury, while Hawthorn get set for a compressed schedule in their new Barossa Valley hub.
