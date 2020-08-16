Global  
 

Shaheen Bagh activist Shahzad Ali joins BJP, says wants to prove party not 'enemy' of Muslims

DNA Sunday, 16 August 2020 ()
"I have joined the BJP to prove wrong those in our community who think that the BJP is our enemy. We'll sit together with them over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) concerns," the activist said.
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Shaheen Bagh social activist Shahzad Ali joins BJP

Shaheen Bagh social activist Shahzad Ali joins BJP 02:45

 Shaheen Bagh social activist Shahzad Ali, who had protested against the Citizenship Amendment Act, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on August 16 in presence of Delhi BJP President Adesh Gupta and leader Shyam Jaju. Shahzad Ali said, "I have joined BJP to prove wrong those in our community who...

