Shaheen Bagh activist Shahzad Ali joins BJP, says wants to prove party not 'enemy' of Muslims
Sunday, 16 August 2020 () "I have joined the BJP to prove wrong those in our community who think that the BJP is our enemy. We'll sit together with them over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) concerns," the activist said.
Shaheen Bagh social activist Shahzad Ali, who had protested against the Citizenship Amendment Act, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on August 16 in presence of Delhi BJP President Adesh Gupta and leader Shyam Jaju. Shahzad Ali said, "I have joined BJP to prove wrong those in our community who...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
ravi panwar RT @OpIndia_com: Delhi: Shaheen Bagh activist Shahzad Ali joins BJP https://t.co/vC8uYiICl8 2 seconds ago
Shabin RT @SaketGokhale: Lol BJP lies again.
Shahzad Ali was never a "Shaheen Bagh activist".
In Feb 2019, Rashtriya Ulama Council had appointe… 2 seconds ago
राजीव सिंह विशेन 🙏🙏#TMG RT @ANI: Delhi: Shaheen Bagh social activist Shahzad Ali joins BJP in presence of State BJP President Adesh Gupta & leader Shyam Jaju. Shah… 9 seconds ago
#ThankYouDhoni RT @republic: Shaheen Bagh activist Shahzad Ali joins BJP; vows to hold talks with his community on CAA https://t.co/XK296GaSIy 13 seconds ago
Varun Vijay RT @timesofindia: Shaheen Bagh social activist Shahzad Ali joins BJP https://t.co/xqAN4VzRt8 https://t.co/CqJgyv8UXK 1 minute ago