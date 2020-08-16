Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bernie Sanders: 'I certainly did not sign' petition to get Kanye West on Wisconsin ballot

USATODAY.com Sunday, 16 August 2020 ()
Democrats are challenging several signatures gathered by Kanye West's campaign, including one from Mickey Mouse.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Bernie Sanders Bernie Sanders U.S. Senator from Vermont

Once Stuck Between Biden And Sanders, Kamala Harris Emerges As VP Running Mate [Video]

Once Stuck Between Biden And Sanders, Kamala Harris Emerges As VP Running Mate

For the first time in American history, a Black and South Asian woman has been chosen for national office by a major political party. CNN reports presumptive Democratic nominee former Vice President Joe Biden named Sen. Kamala Harris on Tuesday as his running mate. Harris follows Democrat Geraldine Ferraro and Republican Sarah Palin as only the third woman to be chosen as the running mate on a presidential ticket.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:34Published
How Will Biden Stop Oil And Gas Production? [Video]

How Will Biden Stop Oil And Gas Production?

On Wednesday, Bernie Sanders sent Joe Biden and the DNC a 110 page documentary policy document. The document includes 14 pages of climate proposals. The recommendations still leave Biden and national Democrats with no plan to phase out U.S. fossil fuel production. Sanders attempt to "address fossil energy production were ... woefully insufficient.” Collin Rees, a campaigner with Oil Change International, told Earther.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:26Published
Sanders Losing Battle For Future Of The Left [Video]

Sanders Losing Battle For Future Of The Left

In March, Bernie Sanders lost his second bid for the Democratic presidential nomination. According to the NY Times the George Floyd protests and their cultural repercussions, may have destroyed Sanders entire case for a socialist America. The paper posits that this summer he may lose his battle for the future of the left, his legacy gone up in smoke. Cultural battles, pro business and pro Wall Street programs have over shadowed Sanders "millionaires and billionaires are evil" narrative.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:37Published

Kanye West Kanye West American rapper, record producer, and fashion designer from Illinois

Kanye West Congratulates Kamala Harris Despite Running Against Her

 Kanye West gave a belated shout-out to Kamala Harris, but he's not gonna vote for her. Ye just tweeted, "I know my mom and Kamala Harris would have been friends..
TMZ.com

Kanye West Throws Shade at Taylor Swift with Snake Photo

 Kanye West just tweeted something that seemed to cast shade in Taylor Swift's direction. Kanye, who's ensconced at his Wyoming ranch, tweeted a pic of a..
TMZ.com

Kim & Kanye's Glamping Getaway, Check Out The Digs

 Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's make-or-break vacay is over, and though it's unclear if it saved their marriage ... one thing we know ... rich-people glamping..
TMZ.com

Kanye's Presidential Ballot Push in Montana Utilized Private Jet

 Kanye West's team of petitioners working hard to get him on the presidential ballot in Montana got rewarded for their efforts ... with a trip on a private jet...
TMZ.com

Wisconsin Wisconsin State in the upper Midwest region of the United States

Dems supported Obamacare until it affected them, Johnson says

 Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., explains the “special treatment” that inspired him to file a lawsuit against President Obama’s administration over the Affordable..
CBS News

Wisconsin primaries were "good test run" for November, officials say

 However, "in November it'll be about three to four times the scale of what we saw [Tuesday]," said Claire Woodall-Vogg, the executive director of the city of..
CBS News

Gov. Walker: Republicans must offer positive agenda

 Gov. Scott Walker, R-Wisc., says Republicans should emphasize reform rather than simply pursuing austerity if they hope to succeed politically.
CBS News

GOP: Obama committed "fraud" to sell health-care law

 In the weekly Republican address on Saturday, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisc., said President Obama knew his promise that people could keep their insurance under..
CBS News

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Battleground Tracker: Dems happy with Harris pick, Biden leads ahead of DNC

 Sixty-six percent of Democratic registered voters are glad Biden selected Harris to be his running mate.
CBS News

Setting the stage for the Democratic Party's unconventional convention

 John Dickerson on the evolving nature of political conventions, and how, in 2020, a pandemic means the serendipity and boisterous frivolity of a political party..
CBS News

John Dickerson on an unconventional convention

 CBS News' John Dickerson on the evolving nature of political conventions, and how, as the Democrats gather in both Milwaukee and cyberspace, a pandemic means the..
CBS News

Video of Joe Biden's call to back Erdogan opposition goes viral in Turkey

 Previously published comments made by Joe Biden criticising Turkey's president resurfaced in a video which made him the most popular topic on Twitter in the..
WorldNews

Mickey Mouse Mickey Mouse Disney cartoon character

Disneyland Paris welcomes back visitors [Video]

Disneyland Paris welcomes back visitors

Disneyland Paris has reopened its doors to customers for the first time since closing four months ago due to the coronavirus pandemic.Visitors on opening day were greeted by Mickey and Minnie Mouse as they entered the park, while there were clear social distancing markers and hand sanitising stations throughout the venue.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:47Published
Disney World reopens amid Florida's virus surge [Video]

Disney World reopens amid Florida's virus surge

[NFA] Mickey Mouse waved from a distance on Saturday as Florida's Walt Disney World opened to a limited number of guests for the first time in four months amid a surge of coronavirus cases in the state. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:29Published
Tokyo's Disneyland resort reopens to visitors [Video]

Tokyo's Disneyland resort reopens to visitors

Tokyo Disney Resort welcomed visitors on Wednesday for the first time in four months after being closed due to the coronavirus, with fans practicing social distancing as they returned to see Mickey Mouse and other beloved characters.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:58Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Kanye West Trails ‘No Opinion’ Option in New National Presidential Survey [Video]

Kanye West Trails ‘No Opinion’ Option in New National Presidential Survey

A late presidential bid by Kanye West sees him attract a mere two percent of voters in a national poll. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:52Published
West nomination papers face challenges [Video]

West nomination papers face challenges

Matt Smith reports Kanye West could be denied ballot access in Wisconsin because his papers were filed after 5 p.m.

Credit: WISN     Duration: 05:27Published
Kanye West Short 1,300 Signatures To Get On Illinois Ballot [Video]

Kanye West Short 1,300 Signatures To Get On Illinois Ballot

Kanye West is short the required number of valid signatures in order to get on the Illinois ballot, according to an attorney representing an objector challenging West's petition.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:30Published

Tweets about this

cyndispeaks

Cyndi Crosby-Morell RT @BillTzamaras: Trump has a plan to steal the election and it's not clear Democrats have a plan to stop him https://t.co/f0N3Ghl2kH via @… 1 minute ago

SweetCheezes

Sweet Cheezes RT @JillDLawrence: .@LOLGOP, getting Democrats in a party mood on #DemConvention eve (kidding, think Eeyore, but seriously, read this): Tru… 3 minutes ago

SamGrundman

Sam Grundman RT @USATODAY: The Trump campaign is fighting all efforts to make voting in the middle of pandemic easier and safer, and it's not clear the… 5 minutes ago

playful8

Yvonne Carter Trump has a plan to steal the election and it's not clear Democrats have a plan to stop him https://t.co/sEclMjGgz3 via @Yahoo 6 minutes ago

kholsop

Kelli Dawn Holsopple Trump has a plan to steal the election and it's not clear Democrats have a plan to stop him https://t.co/cnF3Pg8DT1 via @usatoday 6 minutes ago

exarmyofficer1

exarmyofficer Trump has a plan to steal the election and it's not clear Democrats have a plan to stop him https://t.co/9odeGuFPox via @Yahoo 7 minutes ago

Darylmatla

Joe matla RT @TempoGene: @KamalaHarris Every registered voter should vote in person or by absentee ballot. NO mail in fraudulent voters, and you know… 7 minutes ago

mikeqc1975

Mike Sullivan Trump has a plan to steal the election and it's not clear Democrats have a plan to stop him https://t.co/hbqJHkbqyb via @Yahoo 8 minutes ago