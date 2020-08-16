Global  
 

Congress appoints Ajay Maken as general secretary in-charge of Rajasthan, constitutes 3-member committee

DNA Sunday, 16 August 2020 ()
Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi on Sunday appointed Ajay Maken as the General Secretary in-charge of Rajasthan. Gandhi also constituted a three-member committee of Ahmed Patel, KC Venugopal and Ajay Maken to oversee and ensure the smooth resolution of recent issues in Rajasthan.
Congress acts on Pilot complaints, Maken is new general secretary for Rajasthan

 The party also announced the three member committee to look into the issues raised by the rebel Congress MLAs
