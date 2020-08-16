Congress appoints Ajay Maken as general secretary in-charge of Rajasthan, constitutes 3-member committee
Sunday, 16 August 2020 () Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi on Sunday appointed Ajay Maken as the General Secretary in-charge of Rajasthan. Gandhi also constituted a three-member committee of Ahmed Patel, KC Venugopal and Ajay Maken to oversee and ensure the smooth resolution of recent issues in Rajasthan.
Rajasthan Congress leader Vishvendra Singh spoke to Hindustan Times over the tussle between the Gehlot & Pilot camp and the eventual truce. He said that they went to Delhi under the leadership of then..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:59Published