House Democrats Summon Postal Service Chief Over Mail Delays

VOA News Sunday, 16 August 2020 ()
President Trump has defended Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, a wealthy Republican donor, who has implemented cost-cutting measures that have prompted concerns about mail delivery
 Mail-in ballots could be delayed in 46 states, including Maryland, possibly leading to those ballots not being counted in the November general election, the U.S. Postal Service warned.

House Panel Demands Top Postal Service Officials Testify on Mail Delays

 The head of a U.S. House of Representatives committee on Sunday invited U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to appear on Aug. 24 to testify on Postal Service...
