Belarus protesters hold 'historic' rally as Alexander Lukashenko vows to stay on
Sunday, 16 August 2020 () Belarusians chanting “Step down!” filled the centre of the capital Minsk on Sunday in the biggest protest so far against what they said was the fraudulent re-election a week ago of longtime president Alexander Lukashenko.
Protesters in Minsk, Belarus have continued to show solidarity during the recent clashes in the wake of the contentious presidential election.
Footage from August 13 shows scores of demonstrators wielding white flowers as a sign of solidarity with those protesting against Alexander Lukashenko's...
Workers from state-run industrial plants in Belarus joined tens of thousands of people on Friday, for a sixth day of protests against President Alexander Lukashenko. That's despite a violent crackdown..