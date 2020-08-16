Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Belarus protesters hold 'historic' rally as Alexander Lukashenko vows to stay on

SBS Sunday, 16 August 2020 ()
Belarusians chanting “Step down!” filled the centre of the capital Minsk on Sunday in the biggest protest so far against what they said was the fraudulent re-election a week ago of longtime president Alexander Lukashenko.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Newsflare - Published
News video: Protesters in Belarus show solidarity as demonstrations continue

Protesters in Belarus show solidarity as demonstrations continue 03:26

 Protesters in Minsk, Belarus have continued to show solidarity during the recent clashes in the wake of the contentious presidential election. Footage from August 13 shows scores of demonstrators wielding white flowers as a sign of solidarity with those protesting against Alexander Lukashenko's...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Belarus workers join protests against president [Video]

Belarus workers join protests against president

Workers from state-run industrial plants in Belarus joined tens of thousands of people on Friday, for a sixth day of protests against President Alexander Lukashenko. That's despite a violent crackdown..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:09Published
Belarus opposition leader urges new protests [Video]

Belarus opposition leader urges new protests

Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya on Friday called for new protests and an election recount, piling pressure on strongman president Alexander Lukashenko as he faces the biggest..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:02Published
Women protesters in Belarus: 'We can change the country for the better' [Video]

Women protesters in Belarus: 'We can change the country for the better'

Euronews meets some of the women playing a key role in the protest movement in Belarus amid the outcry over President Lukashenko's disputed re-election.

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 02:59Published

Related news from verified sources

Belarus president’s supporters rally in their thousands as protesters plan march

 Thousands of people have gathered in a square near Belarus’ main government building for a rally to support President Alexander Lukashenko.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •PRAVDATerra Daily

Several thousand gather in Belarus capital for new protest

 Demonstrators laid flowers at the site where Alexander Taraikovsky, 34, died on Monday during clashes between protesters and police a day after the election that...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this