Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'There's a horror in just being Black': HBO's 'Lovecraft Country' digs into real racism with pulp fiction

USATODAY.com Sunday, 16 August 2020 ()
HBO's 'Lovecraft Country' melds pulp adventure with JIm Crow-era racism. The result is a 1950s horror show that feels very real for its cast in 2020.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: THR News - Published
News video: Now Screening: ‘Lovecraft Country,’ ‘Ted Lasso,’ ‘Project Power’ & More | THR News

Now Screening: ‘Lovecraft Country,’ ‘Ted Lasso,’ ‘Project Power’ & More | THR News 02:09

 Here's your breakdown of what to watch this weekend in THR's Now Screening.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

HBO HBO American pay television network

9 new trailers to watch this week

 Photo: Joe Lederer / Hulu

Last weekend, I watched An American Pickle, the new Seth Rogen film and one of HBO Max’s first originals. It’s the..
The Verge
Issa Rae Is Producing A New HBO Documentary [Video]

Issa Rae Is Producing A New HBO Documentary

Issa Rae, the star and co-creator of Insecure making a documentary for HBO. Variety and Elle.com report she will executive-produce a documentary called Seen & Heard. The two-part doc will focus on the history and legacy of Black television. It will feature writers, producers, and actors from some of America's most beloved Black shows. Phil Bertelsen, who helmed the docuseries Who Killed Malcolm X?, will direct the project.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:30Published

Actor Jonathan Majors on playing war veteran in HBO series, "Lovecraft Country"

 The new HBO series "Lovecraft Country" follows Atticus Freeman, played by actor Jonathan Majors, on a road trip across 1950s Jim Crow America to find his missing..
CBS News

'Succession' star Nicholas Braun on shock Emmy nomination

 Actor Nicholas Braun, who plays the deceptively astute underdog Cousin Greg on HBO's "Succession," says he was primed to congratulate his co-stars the morning..
USATODAY.com

Lovecraft Country (TV series) Lovecraft Country (TV series) upcoming American drama horror television series

'Lovecraft Country' review: In HBO's horror series, America's racism is the real monster

 Horrifying and wickedly smart, HBO's parable "Lovecraft Country" is a successor to "Get Out" in its melding of race and horror.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Families are having regular conversations about Black Lives Matter, police brutality, racism, white privilege and more [Video]

Families are having regular conversations about Black Lives Matter, police brutality, racism, white privilege and more

Nearly seven in 10 American parents believe that talking to their kids about politics is more difficult today than it was for their parents, according to new research.  Eighty percent of the..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:28Published
Black entrepreneurs still face unique challenges despite increase of support thanks to Black Lives Matter [Video]

Black entrepreneurs still face unique challenges despite increase of support thanks to Black Lives Matter

A staggering 75% of Black business owners have seen an increase in business since the beginning of June, according to new research conducted to coincide with National Black Business Month, a time to..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:12Published
A mum has watched her family's real life horror unfold on TV [Video]

A mum has watched her family's real life horror unfold on TV

A mum watched her family's real life horror unfold on TV where Oliver Battersby from Corrie was diagnosed with the same incurable condition as her daughter.In Coronation Street, the three-year-old son..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 03:05Published

Related news from verified sources

'There's a horror in just being Black': HBO's 'Lovecraft Country' digs into real racism with pulp fiction

 HBO's 'Lovecraft Country' melds pulp adventure with JIm Crow-era racism. The result is a 1950s horror show that feels very real for its cast in 2020.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •NPR

Tweets about this