Japan's Kei Nishikori tests positive for Covid-19 ahead of US Open

WorldNews Sunday, 16 August 2020 ()
Japan's Kei Nishikori tests positive for Covid-19 ahead of US OpenJapan's Kei Nishikori, the 2014 US Open runner-up, said Sunday he has contracted Covid-19 and has withdrawn from an ATP event in New York with this year's US Open only two weeks away. World number 31 Nishikori said he took the test and received the positive result on Sunday in Florida and will isolate himself despite few symptoms. He...
News video: Nishikori tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of U.S. Open

Nishikori tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of U.S. Open 00:52

 Former world number four Kei Nishikori says he has tested positive for COVID-19 just two weeks ahead of the U.S. Open.

Kei Nishikori tests positive for coronavirus two weeks before US Open

 Japan's Kei Nishikori tests positive for coronavirus and will not play at the Cincinnati Masters, with the US Open two weeks away.
Federal government wants COVID vaccine distribution system in place and ready to roll by Nov. 1

 To prepare for deadline, test runs will start next month on logistics to distribute millions of doses of vaccine in the US, says UPS official
Coronavirus: Historic Bratislava counts cost of closed borders

 Slovakia was praised for its swift response to Covid-19, but its tourist industry is paying the price.
Here's why the US Postal Service has been in massive debt for years

 The U.S. Postal Service is facing record demand because of COVID-19 and the upcoming election. Does it have the funds to rise to the occasion?
 
Police can obtain call data records of Covid patients: Kerala HC

 The Kerala high court on Friday disposed of a PIL questioning the collection of call data records (CDR) of Covid-19 patients by the state police for contact..
US Open 2020: Novak Djokovic determined to win fourth title, says he has no regrets over Adria Tour

 New York: World No 1 Novak Djokovic says he nearly skipped the US Open but plans to play the Grand Slam event despite COVID-19 concerns in part to chase tennis..
Djokovic was 'very close' to withdrawing from US Open

 World number one Novak Djokovic has revealed he came "very close" to joining the list of big-name absentees at the US Open due to the coronavirus pandemic...
Important to keeping tennis going by playing at US Open - Djokovic

 Serbia's men's world number one Novak Djokovic says one of the reasons he decided to play the US Open was to help the sport "keep going".
US Open duo quarantined after physio's positive Covid test

 The participation of two players in the US Open is in doubt after their physio was the only person out of 1,400 to test positive for coronavirus.
US Open: Serena Williams might feel less pressure without fans - Pam Shriver

 Serena Williams' bid for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title may be boosted by the lack of fans at the US Open, says Pam Shriver.
Murray admits to feeling 'a bit off the pace' before ATP Tour return at weekend

 Andy Murray admits he is feeling "off the pace" for his return to the ATP Tour this weekend in New York.
Ex-Trump aide Bannon pleads not guilty in border wall scheme

 NEW YORK — President Donald Trump’s former chief strategist, Steve Bannon, was pulled from a luxury yacht and arrested Thursday on allegations that he and..
Two powerful storms threaten Florida, Gulf Coast next week

 Two powerful storms are threatening to slam into the U.S. next week. Lonnie Quinn reports.
A 6-year-old girl is now Florida's youngest COVID-19 victim

 Eight children under the age of 18 years old have died of the virus in Florida.
Two hurricanes expected in Gulf of Mexico; Florida still in path of one

 The National Hurricane Center is forecasting for two tropical depressions to reach hurricane strength, with both sharing the Gulf of Mexico.
