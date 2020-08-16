|
Japan's Kei Nishikori tests positive for Covid-19 ahead of US Open
Sunday, 16 August 2020 ()
Japan's Kei Nishikori, the 2014 US Open runner-up, said Sunday he has contracted Covid-19 and has withdrawn from an ATP event in New York with this year's US Open only two weeks away. World number 31 Nishikori said he took the test and received the positive result on Sunday in Florida and will isolate himself despite few symptoms. He...
