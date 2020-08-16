Global  
 

Reclaiming Democracy: Kamala Harris and Joe Biden's Journey to the White House

Sunday, 16 August 2020
Reclaiming Democracy: Kamala Harris and Joe Biden’s Journey to the White House For many Americans, November 3, 2020 will mark the date to reclaim democracy. Some voters have alleged that neither Kamala Harris nor Joe Biden are their ideal candidates. Many do not want asylum for 11 million immigrants who entered the U.S. illegally, taxpayer funded abortions, and increased taxes that penalize the working poor, middle class and the elderly. Moreover, some voters do not want a criminal justice system that promotes privatization of prisons or stricter sentencing. However, their ultimate goal is to vote for a candidate that will reclaim individual protections and save democracy. What is democracy?...
 A Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden's choice of running mate, California Senator Kamala Harris, is more popular than he is with female voters, and one in four Republican voters approve of Harris as a vice presidential pick.

