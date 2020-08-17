Watch: Kareena Kapoor Khan shares beautiful birthday video capturing 50 years of Saif Ali Khan's life

Bollywood celebrities were spotted at several places in Mumbai on Saturday. Saif Ali khan, Chahatt Khanna, Esha Gupta, Natasha Dalal and Prayga Jaiswal were spotted. The celebs stepped out wearing masks and taking necessary precautions. Saif Ali khan was spotted in Bandra with son Taimur. Earlier,...
Spotted eagle rays are a rare and spectacular sight for scuba divers. Their ornate markings and enormous wingspan make them a sight to behold. Powerful and graceful, they glide over the reef, seemingly..