Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Watch: Kareena Kapoor Khan shares beautiful birthday video capturing 50 years of Saif Ali Khan's life

DNA Monday, 17 August 2020 ()
Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram page and shared a beautiful and fun video capturing Saif Ali Khan's life as he turns 50.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Watch: Saif Ali khan steps out with Taimur; Esha Gupta, Natasha Dalal spotted

Watch: Saif Ali khan steps out with Taimur; Esha Gupta, Natasha Dalal spotted 01:45

 Bollywood celebrities were spotted at several places in Mumbai on Saturday. Saif Ali khan, Chahatt Khanna, Esha Gupta, Natasha Dalal and Prayga Jaiswal were spotted. The celebs stepped out wearing masks and taking necessary precautions. Saif Ali khan was spotted in Bandra with son Taimur. Earlier,...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Sara Ali Khan nails the 'Queen of Jungle' look [Video]

Sara Ali Khan nails the 'Queen of Jungle' look

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is quite active on social media. Recently, she shared a beautiful throwback monochrome picture of herself from a photo shoot that happened in Africa. #Saraalikhan..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:37Published
Gigantic stingray cruises casually past unsuspecting scuba diver [Video]

Gigantic stingray cruises casually past unsuspecting scuba diver

Spotted eagle rays are a rare and spectacular sight for scuba divers. Their ornate markings and enormous wingspan make them a sight to behold. Powerful and graceful, they glide over the reef, seemingly..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:53Published
Leopard attempts to catch annoying flies with his snapping teeth [Video]

Leopard attempts to catch annoying flies with his snapping teeth

Leopards are normally dangerous and deadly predators, making this male leopard’s hopeless attempts to catch a few annoying flies just adorable to watch. Going on a safari in Africa gives people the..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:37Published

Related news from verified sources

Check out Kareena's birthday post for Saif

 Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, who turned a year older today, celebrated his birthday at home with his loved and dear ones. Kareena recently shared a glimpse of...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

AnilKum05881754

Anil Kumar RT @dna: Watch: #KareenaKapoorKhan shares beautiful birthday video capturing 50 years of #SaifAliKhan's life https://t.co/lf8JjFSN1v 10 minutes ago

dna

DNA Watch: #KareenaKapoorKhan shares beautiful birthday video capturing 50 years of #SaifAliKhan's life https://t.co/lf8JjFSN1v 17 minutes ago

Vladimi33598314

Vladimir Belov Watch “Good News! Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are set to welcome their second child_2” on #Vimeo https://t.co/GTAVkf5Zne 9 hours ago

ranajoypaul2029

Ranajoy Paul RT @pinkvilla: #KareenaKapoorKhan digs out 50 endearing memories to surprise hubby #SaifAliKhan on his birthday; WATCH- https://t.co/lF6EVA… 9 hours ago

pinkvilla

Pinkvilla #KareenaKapoorKhan digs out 50 endearing memories to surprise hubby #SaifAliKhan on his birthday; WATCH- https://t.co/lF6EVAGzts 9 hours ago

SnehalataPanig5

Snehalata Panigrahy RT @SidNaaz_Forever: Listen #SaifAliKhan's and Kareena Kapoor Khan's new fav song!! 😍😍 Listen their fav song here👇 •https://t.co/KRPSTf0Rv… 12 hours ago

TheRealityPost

RealityPost Watch : Kareena Kapoor Khan Flaunts Her Baby Bump in Saif Ali Khan's Birthday Bash ! #Saifeena | #SaifAliKhan |… https://t.co/8AyYa6Y9v7 14 hours ago

koki5_3

Åřωȁ ....❤️ RT @Spotboye: #KareenaKapoorKhan wishes the sparkle of her life, hubby #SaifAliKhan with a boomerang video from his Birthday bash. Check it… 16 hours ago