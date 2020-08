Princess Diana musical to air on Netflix before Broadway opening



'Diana,' starring Jeanna de Waal as Diana, Roe Hartrampf as Prince Charles, Erin Davie as Camilla Parker Bowles and Judy Kaye as Queen Elizabeth, was expected to open on March 31, but has now been.. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:46 Published 3 days ago

Jonathan Pryce to play Prince Philip for the final two series of 'The Crown'



Neflix have confirmed in a tweet that Jonathan Pryce will take on the role of Prince Philip for the final two seasons of 'The Crown'. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:55 Published 4 days ago