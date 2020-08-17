Global  
 

US election: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris — stronger together

Deutsche Welle Monday, 17 August 2020
The Democratic National Convention begins on Monday and will officially nominate Joe Biden as presidential candidate. Running mate Kamala Harris couldn't prevail on her own, but she can give the campaign a vital boost.
