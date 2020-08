Lorraine Withers RT @ViscountBrooky: BREAKING CBD: Andrew Bolt to quit Melbourne @SHutchinsonNews @theage https://t.co/Ah1jcUld73 39 minutes ago

💧Dean Barron RT @oz_f: This explains why I saw Bolt at a furniture auction house offloading what look liked his entire house a couple of months ago. Poo… 40 minutes ago

ISOBELLE CARMODY RT @marcuskelson: Don’t let the door hit your***on the way out ... Andrew Bolt leaving Melbourne for Victorian countryside https://t.co/… 52 minutes ago

Aaron B 🦉🌹🚴 https://t.co/RSqnMMpvfO Good,***off prick! 53 minutes ago

geoffro RT @nobby15: 'Leaving the madhouse of Melbourne': Andrew Bolt does a bolter https://t.co/eSBUpbBYuM via @theage CAN THIS BE BELIEVED THAT T… 1 hour ago

ema RT @oneplanetmikey: I hear Manus Island is nice for a sea change. We could fence him in. https://t.co/fDOe6y4yD2 1 hour ago

Rajesh Vedantam Good riddance! Glad to see this #RacistInChief #PedophileApologist #ScienceDenier leaving my city. https://t.co/BcCQCctHPf 1 hour ago