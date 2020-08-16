|
Seventh world title would be 'fantastic' - O'Sullivan keen to chase Hendry's record
Sunday, 16 August 2020 ()
Ronnie O'Sullivan says winning a seventh world title to draw alongside Stephen Hendry would be "fantastic" but he has had "a wonderful career" even if he does not achieve the feat.
