|
'Lovecraft Country' review: In HBO's horror series, America's racism is the real monster
Sunday, 16 August 2020 ()
Horrifying and wickedly smart, HBO's parable "Lovecraft Country" is a successor to "Get Out" in its melding of race and horror.
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Lovecraft Country (TV series) upcoming American drama horror television series
'There's a horror in just being Black': HBO's 'Lovecraft Country' digs into real racism with pulp fictionHBO's 'Lovecraft Country' melds pulp adventure with JIm Crow-era racism. The result is a 1950s horror show that feels very real for its cast in 2020.
USATODAY.com
Actor Jonathan Majors on playing war veteran in HBO series, "Lovecraft Country"The new HBO series "Lovecraft Country" follows Atticus Freeman, played by actor Jonathan Majors, on a road trip across 1950s Jim Crow America to find his missing..
CBS News
HBO American pay television network
9 new trailers to watch this weekPhoto: Joe Lederer / Hulu
Last weekend, I watched An American Pickle, the new Seth Rogen film and one of HBO Max’s first originals. It’s the..
The Verge
Issa Rae Is Producing A New HBO Documentary
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:30Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this