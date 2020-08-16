'Lovecraft Country' review: In HBO's horror series, America's racism is the real monster

Issa Rae Is Producing A New HBO Documentary



Issa Rae, the star and co-creator of Insecure making a documentary for HBO. Variety and Elle.com report she will executive-produce a documentary called Seen & Heard. The two-part doc will focus on the history and legacy of Black television. It will feature writers, producers, and actors from some of America's most beloved Black shows. Phil Bertelsen, who helmed the docuseries Who Killed Malcolm X?, will direct the project.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:30 Published on January 1, 1970