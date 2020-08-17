Democratic National Convention, Trump hits the campaign trail, NBA playoffs: 5 things to know Monday

Biden Heads To Convention



This week, Joe Biden heads to the Democratic National Convention. According to CNN Biden's position is "historically strong." A new NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll finds Biden at 53% to President Donald Trump's 42% nationally among registered voters. A Fox News poll has Biden up by 7 points. Monmouth University has biden up Biden by 10 points. The average of all polls puts Biden above 50% and ahead by 8 to 10 points, depending on how you exactly average.

