Democratic National Convention, Trump hits the campaign trail, NBA playoffs: 5 things to know Monday
Monday, 17 August 2020 ()
The Democratic National Convention kicks off, the NBA playoffs are here and more news to start your Monday.
Trump has hit the right chord with India, Indian-Americans, say his campaign officialsUS President Donald Trump has hit the right chord with India by standing up to China and never intervening in the Kashmir issue, officials of his presidential..
IndiaTimes
Jared Kushner says Trump wants "fair" voting system as future of USPS remains uncertainThe future of the U.S. Postal Service remains uncertain as the agency finds itself in the middle of a high-stakes debate over how to vote in America. "Face the..
CBS News
Trump continues attacks against USPS amid fight over voting accessPresident Trump spent part of his weekend attacking the U.S. Postal Service from his golf resort in New Jersey. The service says it needs more funding to handle..
CBS News
CBS Evening News, August 16, 2020Trump administration accused of election interference over changes to Postal Service; Philadelphia music academy continues with online lessons during pandemic
CBS News
Monday at the DNC: Sanders, Kasich to speak as Democrats look to unite both sides of the aisleMonday's opening night for the Democratic convention will be an appeal to both sides of the political aisle. Michelle Obama is keynote speaker.
USATODAY.com
Democrats prepare for unconventional conventionThis week’s Democratic National Convention will be virtual for the first time in history because of the coronavirus pandemic. A recent CBS News battleground..
CBS News
Virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention kicks off MondayThe 2020 Democratic National Convention will be a largely virtual affair due to the coronavirus pandemic. CBSN political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns and..
CBS News
Biden Heads To Convention
"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 8/16Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, Ted Koppel investigates White House directives, granting vast powers to the president, that are so secret even..
CBS News
Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker and Kylie Jenner Have Dinner at NobuKendall Jenner was true to form -- as in looking amazing -- as she stepped out of Nobu restaurant in Malibu Saturday night, with a guy she's said in the past..
TMZ.com
2020 NBA play-offs: All you need to know about the first-round match-upsThe 2020 NBA play-offs begin on Monday after one of the most unusual seasons in the sport's history - here's BBC Sport's guide to what to look out for.
BBC News
How the NBA, Tyler Perry and families maintain social bubblesWith pro basketball teams and staff living in isolation, actors and crew quarantining at Tyler Perry's Atlanta studios, and families forming self-isolating..
CBS News
