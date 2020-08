Porter defends Keelty's appointment to anti-corruption position Monday, 17 August 2020 ( 17 minutes ago )

Attorney-General Christian Porter has defended former AFP boss Mick Keelty's role as an anti-corruption adviser, even though his conduct was subject to a corruption investigation at the time. 👓 View full article

