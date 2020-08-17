|
Google warns Australians could lose free search services
Monday, 17 August 2020 ()
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Google warned on Monday that the Australian government’s plans to make digital giants pay for news content threatens users’ free services in Australia and could hand users’ data to media organizations. The U.S.-based company's warning, contained in what it called an “Open letter to Australians,” comes a week before public consultations close on Australian draft laws that would make both Google and Facebook pay for...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Google American technology company
An Epic showdown: 'Fortnite' publisher's suits vs. Apple, Google and what it means for youWhat's at stake for consumers and video game players in the clash between Fortnite publisher Epic Games, and Apple and Google?
USATODAY.com
Google to merge video-calling apps Duo and Meet: ReportGoogle is reportedly working towards replacing the video-calling app Duo with Meet in due course of time. The decision was made by the G Suite head Javier..
WorldNews
Mozilla and Google reportedly renew Firefox search agreementIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
Mozilla and Google have extended their arrangement to keep Google the default search engine within the Firefox..
The Verge
Google celebrates India's Independence Day with doodle representing country's musical cultureThe doodle this year represents the musical diversity of India.
DNA
Canberra Capital of Australia
Passers-by save child, 5, from knife-wielding abductor on Canberra streetPassers-by have saved a 5-year-old child brazenly grabbed off a Canberra street in broad daylight and made a citizen's arrest of the alleged abductor.The child..
New Zealand Herald
Watch: Prime Minister livePrime Minister Scott Morrison is speaking live from Canberra.
SBS
Australian PM wants Afghan soldier who killed Australians kept behind barsCANBERRA, Aug. 11 (Xinhua) -- Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison has urged U.S. President Donald Trump to prevent the release of an Afghan man who killed..
WorldNews
Australia has 'no intention' to hurt China ties
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:14Published
Facebook American online social networking service
EJ Espresso: Facebook rubbishes allegation of ties with BJP
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 07:17Published
'Losers keep cribbing': RS Prasad attacks Rahul Gandhi's claims that BJP-RSS control Facebook, WhatsAppIn a fierce attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Sunday called him 'losers who keep cribbing that the entire world is..
DNA
Facebook refused to remove anti-Muslim posts to not upset Modi govt: WSJFacebook refused to comply with its hate-speech policy and allowed anti-Muslim posts on its platform to avoid ruining the social media company's relationship..
IndiaTimes
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this