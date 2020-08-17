Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Google warns Australians could lose free search services

WorldNews Monday, 17 August 2020 ()
Google warns Australians could lose free search servicesCANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Google warned on Monday that the Australian government’s plans to make digital giants pay for news content threatens users’ free services in Australia and could hand users’ data to media organizations. The U.S.-based company's warning, contained in what it called an “Open letter to Australians,” comes a week before public consultations close on Australian draft laws that would make both Google and Facebook pay for...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Google Google American technology company

An Epic showdown: 'Fortnite' publisher's suits vs. Apple, Google and what it means for you

 What's at stake for consumers and video game players in the clash between Fortnite publisher Epic Games, and Apple and Google?
USATODAY.com

Google to merge video-calling apps Duo and Meet: Report

 Google is reportedly working towards replacing the video-calling app Duo with Meet in due course of time. The decision was made by the G Suite head Javier..
WorldNews

Mozilla and Google reportedly renew Firefox search agreement

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Mozilla and Google have extended their arrangement to keep Google the default search engine within the Firefox..
The Verge

Google celebrates India's Independence Day with doodle representing country's musical culture

 The doodle this year represents the musical diversity of India.
DNA

Canberra Canberra Capital of Australia

Passers-by save child, 5, from knife-wielding abductor on Canberra street

 Passers-by have saved a 5-year-old child brazenly grabbed off a Canberra street in broad daylight and made a citizen's arrest of the alleged abductor.The child..
New Zealand Herald

Watch: Prime Minister live

 Prime Minister Scott Morrison is speaking live from Canberra.
SBS

Australian PM wants Afghan soldier who killed Australians kept behind bars

 CANBERRA, Aug. 11 (Xinhua) -- Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison has urged U.S. President Donald Trump to prevent the release of an Afghan man who killed..
WorldNews
Australia has 'no intention' to hurt China ties [Video]

Australia has 'no intention' to hurt China ties

The United States and close ally Australia held high-level talks on China and agreed on the need to uphold a rules-based global order, but the Australian foreign minister stressed Canberra's relationship with Beijing was important and it had no intention of hurting it. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:14Published

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

EJ Espresso: Facebook rubbishes allegation of ties with BJP [Video]

EJ Espresso: Facebook rubbishes allegation of ties with BJP

Under heat, Facebook has denied ties with BJP in India in an official statement. The social media giant said, it enforces policies globally regardless of political position. The bitter political war of words over Facebook's alleged leniency towards the ruling BJP has worsened with the Opposition up in arms. Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Sunday alleged that the BJP and RSS control Facebook and WhatsApp in India, and use the platforms to spread hatred and incite violence. Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad hit back saying "losers will always be cribbing". Watch the latest headlines on editorji's morning playlist.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 07:17Published

'Losers keep cribbing': RS Prasad attacks Rahul Gandhi's claims that BJP-RSS control Facebook, WhatsApp

 In a fierce attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Sunday called him 'losers who keep cribbing that the entire world is..
DNA

Facebook refused to remove anti-Muslim posts to not upset Modi govt: WSJ

 Facebook refused to comply with its hate-speech policy and allowed anti-Muslim posts on its platform to avoid ruining the social media company's relationship..
IndiaTimes

Related videos from verified sources

ADT Stock Goes Up 97% [Video]

ADT Stock Goes Up 97%

On Monday, ADT announced that it will be partnering with Google on a new line of smart home security products. Business Insider reports shares of ADT surged as much as 100% Monday to an all-time high..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published
Australia to force Facebook, Google to pay for news [Video]

Australia to force Facebook, Google to pay for news

Australia will force U.S. tech giants Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc’s Google to pay Australian media outlets for news content in a landmark move to protect independent journalism that will be watched..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:29Published
Google One to roll out free storage management feature for iOS, Android devices [Video]

Google One to roll out free storage management feature for iOS, Android devices

The cloud storage service, Google One launched by Google in 2018 will now backup the data on iOS and Android phones for free with the Google account. According to the Verge, iOS app will backup the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published

Related news from verified sources

BJP, RSS control Facebook, WhatsApp, says Rahul Gandhi; 'losers', retorts Union minister

 Accusing the BJP and the RSS of controlling Facebook and WhatsApp in India, the Congress on Sunday alleged that the two had attacked democracy in the country and...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Independent

Top Facebook official receives death threats after allegations of favouring BJP

 Amid the growing row over reports that Facebook allowed BJP leaders to use its platform to incite violence by sharing hate speeches and posts, a top Facebook...
Zee News Also reported by •The Register

Report: Facebook turned a blind eye to violence-inciting posts to appease India’s government

Report: Facebook turned a blind eye to violence-inciting posts to appease India’s government India is one of the biggest markets for Silicon Valley giants such as Facebook and Google. It’s also a slippery slope in terms of politics as the...
The Next Web Also reported by •IndiaTimesThe Register

Tweets about this