Google warns Australians could lose free search services

EJ Espresso: Facebook rubbishes allegation of ties with BJP



Under heat, Facebook has denied ties with BJP in India in an official statement. The social media giant said, it enforces policies globally regardless of political position. The bitter political war of words over Facebook's alleged leniency towards the ruling BJP has worsened with the Opposition up in arms. Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Sunday alleged that the BJP and RSS control Facebook and WhatsApp in India, and use the platforms to spread hatred and incite violence. Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad hit back saying "losers will always be cribbing". Watch the latest headlines on editorji's morning playlist.

