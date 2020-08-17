Global  
 

Belarus protesters hold 'historic' rally as Lukashenko vows to stay on

WorldNews Monday, 17 August 2020 ()
Belarus protesters hold 'historic' rally as Lukashenko vows to stay onColumns of demonstrators raised victory signs and held flowers and balloons as a sea of protesters gathered in Independence Square, the focus of peaceful demonstrations in recent days. ......
Video Credit: Newsflare - Published
News video: Peaceful protesters march to gather in front of government building in Minsk, Belarus

Peaceful protesters march to gather in front of government building in Minsk, Belarus 03:13

 Protesters marched to the Belarusian government building in Minsk on Friday (August 14) after widespread claims that prisoners freed on Friday after days of detention had been tortured in prison. Hundreds have been released from jail after being interned during the violent state crackdown on...

Belarus Belarus Country in Eastern Europe

Belarus president seeks Russian help to end protests [Video]

Belarus president seeks Russian help to end protests

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:43Published

Belarus protests: 'There's no way back. The people will not forgive this'

 Belarusian media figures tell the BBC how their lives have been turned upside down during the protests.
BBC News
Belarus opposition leader 'prepared' to lead [Video]

Belarus opposition leader 'prepared' to lead

Belarusian opposition politician Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said on Monday she was ready to lead Belarus and called for the creation of a legal mechanism to ensure that a new fair presidential election could be held.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:45Published

Belarus election: UK refuses to recognise result and demands international investigation into 'grisly repression' of protests

 The British government does not recognise the result of Belarus's contested presidential election, the Foreign Secretary has said.
Independent
Tens of thousands hold biggest protest yet; Lukashenko defiant [Video]

Tens of thousands hold biggest protest yet; Lukashenko defiant

Belarusian leader rejects calls to step down as tens of thousands rally for largest protest yet against disputed vote.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:38Published

Alexander Lukashenko Alexander Lukashenko Belarusian politician, president of Belarus

Strikes expected in Belarus after mass protests

 Rival rallies were held in the capital, with local media reports suggesting that around 31,000 people took part in the pro-government event on Sunday. The..
WorldNews
Defiant Belarus leader says no to fresh polls amid rival protests [Video]

Defiant Belarus leader says no to fresh polls amid rival protests

Lukashenko rejects calls to step down as thousands rally for the biggest demonstration yet against disputed election.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:18Published
Thousands attend anti-government protests in Belarus [Video]

Thousands attend anti-government protests in Belarus

Anti-government protests were held in towns all over Belarus on Sunday (August 16). David Doyle reports

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:51Published

