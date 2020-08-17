|
Belarus protesters hold 'historic' rally as Lukashenko vows to stay on
Monday, 17 August 2020 ()
Columns of demonstrators raised victory signs and held flowers and balloons as a sea of protesters gathered in Independence Square, the focus of peaceful demonstrations in recent days. ......
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Belarus Country in Eastern Europe
Belarus president seeks Russian help to end protests
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 01:43Published
Belarus protests: 'There's no way back. The people will not forgive this'Belarusian media figures tell the BBC how their lives have been turned upside down during the protests.
BBC News
Belarus opposition leader 'prepared' to lead
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:45Published
Belarus election: UK refuses to recognise result and demands international investigation into 'grisly repression' of protestsThe British government does not recognise the result of Belarus's contested presidential election, the Foreign Secretary has said.
Independent
Tens of thousands hold biggest protest yet; Lukashenko defiant
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:38Published
Alexander Lukashenko Belarusian politician, president of Belarus
Strikes expected in Belarus after mass protestsRival rallies were held in the capital, with local media reports suggesting that around 31,000 people took part in the pro-government event on Sunday. The..
WorldNews
Defiant Belarus leader says no to fresh polls amid rival protests
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:18Published
Thousands attend anti-government protests in Belarus
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:51Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this