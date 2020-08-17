Global  
 

TV news and current affairs disproportionately Anglo-Celtic, study finds

The Age Monday, 17 August 2020
Almost 76 per cent of TV presenters, commentators and reporters in Australia have an Anglo-Celtic background, according to a new study.
Related news from verified sources

The lack of cultural diversity in Australian TV news has been revealed in a new report

 A survey of the cultural makeup of Australia's TV news and current affairs programs reveals reporters, presenters and commentators are of predominately...
SBS


