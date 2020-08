You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Thousands protest over election results in Belarus



Thousands took to streets of Minsk, Belarus on Monday evening (August 10) to challenge the results of the presidential election. Footage shows protesters gathered on the streets of the capital. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 07:34 Published 5 days ago Belarus: Lukashenko wins election marred by protests



Preliminary results give Belarusian leader a sixth term, while rights group reports one protester killed, 200 detained. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 05:38 Published 1 week ago

Related news from verified sources Belarus election: Opposition candidate rejects official results after authoritarian president Lukashenko claims landslide victory Supporters of main challenger call for general strike amid accusations of vote-rigging

Independent 1 week ago





Tweets about this