|
|
|
How Tennessee Ratified the 19th Amendment
Monday, 17 August 2020 ()
On Aug. 18, 1920, a young state legislator listened to his mama, and Tennessee became the final state to ratify the 19th Amendment.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
Inside Politics: 100 Years Of Votes For Women P.1
One hundred years ago in August 1920, the eyes of the nation, even the world, were on Nashville and the State of Tennessee. Over seven decades of hard work to extend the right to vote to women came..
Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 08:27Published
|
Inside Politics: 100 Years Of Votes For Women P.2
One hundred years ago in August 1920, the eyes of the nation, even the world, were on Nashville and the State of Tennessee. Over seven decades of hard work to extend the right to vote to women came..
Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 07:43Published
|
Inside Politics: 100 Years Of Votes For Women P.3
One hundred years ago in August 1920, the eyes of the nation, even the world, were on Nashville and the State of Tennessee. Over seven decades of hard work to extend the right to vote to women came..
Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 05:45Published
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|