Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

How Tennessee Ratified the 19th Amendment

NYTimes.com Monday, 17 August 2020 ()
On Aug. 18, 1920, a young state legislator listened to his mama, and Tennessee became the final state to ratify the 19th Amendment.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published
News video: Tennessee commemorates ratification of 19th amendment

Tennessee commemorates ratification of 19th amendment

 Tennessee commemorates ratification of 19th amendment

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Inside Politics: 100 Years Of Votes For Women P.1 [Video]

Inside Politics: 100 Years Of Votes For Women P.1

One hundred years ago in August 1920, the eyes of the nation, even the world, were on Nashville and the State of Tennessee. Over seven decades of hard work to extend the right to vote to women came..

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 08:27Published
Inside Politics: 100 Years Of Votes For Women P.2 [Video]

Inside Politics: 100 Years Of Votes For Women P.2

One hundred years ago in August 1920, the eyes of the nation, even the world, were on Nashville and the State of Tennessee. Over seven decades of hard work to extend the right to vote to women came..

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 07:43Published
Inside Politics: 100 Years Of Votes For Women P.3 [Video]

Inside Politics: 100 Years Of Votes For Women P.3

One hundred years ago in August 1920, the eyes of the nation, even the world, were on Nashville and the State of Tennessee. Over seven decades of hard work to extend the right to vote to women came..

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 05:45Published

Related news from verified sources

The Nudge And Tie Breaker That Took Women's Suffrage From Nay To Yea

 Tennessee was the final state needed to ratify the amendment that secured women the right to vote. At the last moment, a young state legislator switched his vote...
NPR

'Be a good boy' and vote for suffrage: How a mother's note carried the 19th Amendment

 A letter from Rep. Harry Burn's mother convinced him to vote in favor of suffrage. The letter is stored in Knoxville, Tennessee.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this