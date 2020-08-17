How Tennessee Ratified the 19th Amendment

Inside Politics: 100 Years Of Votes For Women P.1



One hundred years ago in August 1920, the eyes of the nation, even the world, were on Nashville and the State of Tennessee. Over seven decades of hard work to extend the right to vote to women came.. Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 08:27 Published 5 days ago

Inside Politics: 100 Years Of Votes For Women P.2



Inside Politics: 100 Years Of Votes For Women P.2

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 07:43 Published 5 days ago