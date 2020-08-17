|
Lukashenko says he is ready to share power in Belarus as protests mount
Monday, 17 August 2020 ()
Minsk: Facing growing protests that have posed the biggest challenge to his 26 years in power, President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday he was ready to share power in Belarus, although not under pressure from the streets. His apparent concession came after exiled opposition politician Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said she was willing to lead the country. See more Belarus protests: Scenes of protests on the the streets of Minsk Brides in gowns stage protest for delayed weddings Pictures: Massive protests in Russia's far east rattle Kremlin Photos: Thais 'cast a spell' for democracy in...
|
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Alexander Lukashenko Belarusian politician, president of Belarus
Analysis: Putin fears prospect of losing Lukashenko
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 04:31Published
Tens of thousands hold biggest protest yet; Lukashenko defiant
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:38Published
Belarus protesters hold 'historic' rally as Lukashenko vows to stay onColumns of demonstrators raised victory signs and held flowers and balloons as a sea of protesters gathered in Independence Square, the focus of peaceful..
WorldNews
Strikes expected in Belarus after mass protestsRival rallies were held in the capital, with local media reports suggesting that around 31,000 people took part in the pro-government event on Sunday. The..
WorldNews
Minsk Capital of Belarus
Tens of thousands of anti-government protesters gather in Minsk
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 00:50Published
Thousands attend anti-government protests in Belarus
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:51Published
Tens of thousands rally in Minsk as Lukashenko vows to stay onTens of thousands of Belarusians rallied in Minsk today in the biggest demonstration yet against a disputed election, as President Alexander Lukashenko rejected..
WorldNews
Belarus president rejects possibility of election rerun amid huge protestsBelarus President Alexander Lukashenko, under pressure from huge protests after an election that gave him a sixth term in a landslide, has vehemently rejected..
WorldNews
Belarus Country in Eastern Europe
Belarus: Tsikhanouskaya ready to 'become the national leader'
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:49Published
Belarus president seeks Russian help to end protests
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 01:43Published
Belarus protests: 'There's no way back. The people will not forgive this'Belarusian media figures tell the BBC how their lives have been turned upside down during the protests.
BBC News
Belarus opposition leader 'prepared' to lead
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:45Published
Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya Belarusian politician and educator
Belarus opposition leader urges new protests
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:02Published
Moscow Kremlin fortified complex in Moscow, Russia
Coronavirus: UK dines out on 'Eat Out to Help Out' schemeLondon: A British government scheme to encourage people to visit restaurants, by paying a slice of the bill, has boosted a sector devastated by the coronavirus,..
WorldNews
Russia: Thousands protest against Kremlin for fourth week
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 01:53Published
Chechens demonstrate over 'Kremlin-backed' killing of activist in Vienna
Credit: Euronews English Duration: 01:24Published
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this