Lukashenko says he is ready to share power in Belarus as protests mount

WorldNews Monday, 17 August 2020 ()
Lukashenko says he is ready to share power in Belarus as protests mountMinsk: Facing growing protests that have posed the biggest challenge to his 26 years in power, President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday he was ready to share power in Belarus, although not under pressure from the streets. His apparent concession came after exiled opposition politician Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said she was willing to lead the country. See more Belarus protests: Scenes of protests on the the streets of Minsk Brides in gowns stage protest for delayed weddings Pictures: Massive protests in Russia's far east rattle Kremlin Photos: Thais 'cast a spell' for democracy in...
News video: Belarus president says Putin ready to help 'ensure security'

Belarus president says Putin ready to help 'ensure security' 02:51

 Comments by President Alexander Lukashenko come as thousands gather in Minsk to remember man killed during protests.

Analysis: Putin fears prospect of losing Lukashenko

Tens of thousands hold biggest protest yet; Lukashenko defiant

Belarusian leader rejects calls to step down as tens of thousands rally for largest protest yet against disputed vote.

Belarus protesters hold 'historic' rally as Lukashenko vows to stay on

 Columns of demonstrators raised victory signs and held flowers and balloons as a sea of protesters gathered in Independence Square, the focus of peaceful..
WorldNews

Strikes expected in Belarus after mass protests

 Rival rallies were held in the capital, with local media reports suggesting that around 31,000 people took part in the pro-government event on Sunday. The..
WorldNews

Tens of thousands of anti-government protesters gather in Minsk

Tens of thousands of people marched in Belarus against authoritarian leader Alexander Lukashenko.View on euronews

Thousands attend anti-government protests in Belarus

Anti-government protests were held in towns all over Belarus on Sunday (August 16). David Doyle reports

Tens of thousands rally in Minsk as Lukashenko vows to stay on

 Tens of thousands of Belarusians rallied in Minsk today in the biggest demonstration yet against a disputed election, as President Alexander Lukashenko rejected..
WorldNews

Belarus president rejects possibility of election rerun amid huge protests

 Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko, under pressure from huge protests after an election that gave him a sixth term in a landslide, has vehemently rejected..
WorldNews

Belarus: Tsikhanouskaya ready to 'become the national leader'

Belarus' opposition presidential candidate Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya hasannounced she is ready to take on the mantle of the presidency after a week ofdaily mass protests across the country.

Belarus president seeks Russian help to end protests

Belarus protests: 'There's no way back. The people will not forgive this'

 Belarusian media figures tell the BBC how their lives have been turned upside down during the protests.
BBC News
Belarus opposition leader 'prepared' to lead

Belarusian opposition politician Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said on Monday she was ready to lead Belarus and called for the creation of a legal mechanism to ensure that a new fair presidential election could be held.

Belarus opposition leader urges new protests

Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya on Friday called for new protests and an election recount, piling pressure on strongman president Alexander Lukashenko as he faces the biggest challenge in his 26 years in power. Olivia Chan reports.

Coronavirus: UK dines out on 'Eat Out to Help Out' scheme

 London: A British government scheme to encourage people to visit restaurants, by paying a slice of the bill, has boosted a sector devastated by the coronavirus,..
WorldNews
Russia: Thousands protest against Kremlin for fourth week

Protesters across Russia demand the release of a governor arrested on what they say are trumped-up murder charges.

Chechens demonstrate over 'Kremlin-backed' killing of activist in Vienna

Chechens demonstrate over 'Kremlin-backed' killing of activist in Vienna

Pro-Lukashenko rally held amidst Belarus' historic opposition protests

Supporters of Alexander Lukashenko held a rally in the midst of country's historic opposition protests on August 16. Footage shows a crowd in Minsk's Independence Square waving many Belarusian..

Defiant Belarus leader says no to fresh polls amid rival protests

Lukashenko rejects calls to step down as thousands rally for the biggest demonstration yet against disputed election.

Belarus: Huge protest in Minsk as Lukashenko rejects election rerun

Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko has spoken with Russian president Vladimir Putin, as unrest continues in the wake of the Belarusian presidential election.

