Valentino Rossi urges riders to control aggression after 'terrifying' crash
Monday, 17 August 2020 ()
SPIELBERG - Yamaha's Valentino Rossi has urged riders who make their way up to the premier class to exercise caution when fighting for track positions to avoid a repeat of the horror collision that halted the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday. The red flag came out early in the race when Franco Morbidelli's Yamaha collided with the...
