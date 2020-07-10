54.4°C temperature in California's Death Valley could be new record

California shatters record with more than 11,000 new coronavirus cases in single day
California reported its largest number of new coronavirus infections in a single day Tuesday, with hospitalization and death rates increasing as well.
Boy, It's A Hot One: Death Valley Sets 2020 World Record
If you like to summer in Death Valley, California, you're tougher and braver than most.
And according to Gizmodo, things are downright ridiculous right now.
On Sunday, Furnace Creek's weather station..
Boris N Yeltsin became the first elected president of the Russian republic and other events|Oneindia
England declared war on The Netherlands - beginning of the 1st Anglo-Dutch war. The Anglo-Dutch wars were a series of conflicts mainly fought between the Dutch Republic and England. The first three..
Martin Warren RT @BNONews: California's Death Valley reports one of the highest temperatures ever recorded on Earth: 130°F (54.4°C) https://t.co/XJpLbOYL… 43 seconds ago
jannyzeeLand RT @BNONews: NEW: Temperature in Death Valley, California, reaches 130°F (54.4°C) for the first time since 1913 - NWS 2 minutes ago
conor_kearney RT @RARohde: Yesterday, a weather station in Death Valley, California reported a temperature of 129.9 °F (54.4 °C).
If verified this will… 3 minutes ago
Adrien Salazar RT @EricHolthaus: Today, an automated thermometer in Death Valley, California recorded the hottest reliably-measured temperature in world h… 3 minutes ago
SmoothGardener RT @CBCAlerts: An automated weather station at Death Valley's Furnace Creek in the Southern California hit 54.4 C (130 F) on Sunday. It is… 5 minutes ago