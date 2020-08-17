Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Governor-General Julie Payette engulfed in controversy

CBC.ca Monday, 17 August 2020 ()
When astronaut Julie Payette was chosen to be Canada’s new Governor General in 2017, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said she’d “...inspire generations of Canadians.” Now, there are multiple allegations of bullying and harassment at Rideau Hall being investigated by the Privy Council’s Office, and reports of unusual spending to meet Payette’s demands for privacy. Today, CBC’s Ashley Burke talks about the growing revelations surrounding Julie Payette’s role as Governor-General and what they could mean for Justin Trudeau’s government.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Can you fire a Governor General?

 The controversy over Julie Payette's role as Governor General has raised questions about her fate in that position. But what is the process for a governor...
CBC.ca Also reported by •CP24CTV News

Governor General's scorn for RCMP driving up unnecessary costs, sources say

 Gov. Gen. Julie Payette has incurred unnecessary taxpayer costs and security risks over her disdain for the RCMP detail paid to protect her, according to RCMP...
CBC.ca

Don Martin: Entitlement takes flight as Governor General uses jet as cottage pickup service

 Gov. Gen. Julie Payette is using a government Challenger, which takes a couple hours of pre-takeoff prep time and almost $5,000 an hour to fly, for pick-ups and...
CTV News


Tweets about this

MaoLovesMe1

MaoLovesMe Kick her out! Reminds me of the petty spoiled freaks we have lording over us here in #China - Canada Governor Gener… https://t.co/7u9q6IZGNJ 2 minutes ago

StephaRousseau

Stéphanie Rousseau Governor General's disregard for RCMP security detail driving up costs, sources say https://t.co/YllGdOhKf3 https://t.co/0xGVJYhu2i 4 minutes ago

DCTFTW

Ms. Donna RT @sunlorrie: 🤣🤣🤣 Anyone have any serious doubt now about who's behind the campaign to dump Payette, based on what just happened to Mornea… 5 minutes ago

stew_monkman

Stew RT @CTVNews: Entitlement takes flight as Governor General Julie Payette uses jet as cottage pickup service, writes @DonMartinCTV https://t… 5 minutes ago

Dan20471231

Dan Governor General's disregard for RCMP security detail driving up costs, sources say https://t.co/IoCyDEN7Jx "She do… https://t.co/Kfor4XlNyM 9 minutes ago

MentalChrysalis

Thoughtful Chrysalis Governor General Julie Payette should call a press conference and resign. But right before she resigns, she shoul… https://t.co/jEz6dsQjBO 11 minutes ago

acco10x

apsco17 RT @mattgurney: Liberals in 2017 (as per @IvisonJ): a candidate “too spectacular to say no to.” CBC today: https://t.co/GvJJMsfs4d 12 minutes ago

mlkibler

Murray Kibler RT @AlexpiersonAMP: Beep. Beep. Beep. 🚌 Governor General's disregard for RCMP security detail driving up costs, sources say https://t.co/i… 16 minutes ago