|
Juan Carlos: Spain's former king confirmed to be in UAE
Monday, 17 August 2020 ()
Juan Carlos, now linked to a corruption probe, has been in the Gulf country for two weeks, palace says.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Juan Carlos I of Spain Former King of Spain
Spain's ex-King Juan Carlos lands in Abu Dhabi: reportsA photograph appears to show Spain's former monarch landing in Abu Dhabi after leaving his country.
BBC News
How Spain’s ex-king’s fell from grace
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:27Published
Spain's former king to leave the country amid corruption claims
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 01:58Published
United Arab Emirates country in Middle East
Israel and UAE launch direct phone links after historic accordThe two countries' foreign ministers hold a telephone call following a deal to normalise relations.
BBC News
Telephone service begins between UAE and Israel as ties openDUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Telephone service between the United Arab Emirates and Israel began working Sunday as the two countries opened diplomatic..
WorldNews
Five countries that could be next to make peace with IsraelIn the wake of the normalization of relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates there are rumors that several other states could be next to sign an..
WorldNews
Kuwait position towards Israel unchangedKuwait's position towards Israel is unchanged after its accord with the United Arab Emirates and it will be the last country to normalize relations, newspaper..
WorldNews
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this