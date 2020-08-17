Global  
 

Juan Carlos: Spain's former king confirmed to be in UAE

BBC News Monday, 17 August 2020 ()
Juan Carlos, now linked to a corruption probe, has been in the Gulf country for two weeks, palace says.
Spain's ex-King Juan Carlos lands in Abu Dhabi: reports

 A photograph appears to show Spain's former monarch landing in Abu Dhabi after leaving his country.
BBC News
How Spain’s ex-king’s fell from grace [Video]

How Spain’s ex-king’s fell from grace

Spain's former king Juan Carlos has decided to leave his country, a dramatic exit designed to protect the monarchy after a barrage of corruption allegations surfaced against him. This is how he went from Spain’s saviour to a pariah in exile. Megan Revell reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:27Published
Spain's former king to leave the country amid corruption claims [Video]

Spain's former king to leave the country amid corruption claims

Juan Carlos's announcement comes after Spanish court opens investigation into his involvement in a Saudi rail contract.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 01:58Published

Israel and UAE launch direct phone links after historic accord

 The two countries' foreign ministers hold a telephone call following a deal to normalise relations.
BBC News

Telephone service begins between UAE and Israel as ties open

 DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Telephone service between the United Arab Emirates and Israel began working Sunday as the two countries opened diplomatic..
WorldNews

Five countries that could be next to make peace with Israel

 In the wake of the normalization of relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates there are rumors that several other states could be next to sign an..
WorldNews

Kuwait position towards Israel unchanged

 Kuwait's position towards Israel is unchanged after its accord with the United Arab Emirates and it will be the last country to normalize relations, newspaper..
WorldNews

Spain's ex-king Juan Carlos is in Abu Dhabi: ABC [Video]

Spain's ex-king Juan Carlos is in Abu Dhabi: ABC

Juan Carlos, the former King of Spain, has been in Abu Dhabi since leaving his country amid allegations of corruption, the ABC newspaper has reported. Joe Davies reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:57Published
[CDATA[Spain’s ex-king Juan Carlos, under investigation for corruption, says he is leaving the country]] [Video]

[CDATA[Spain’s ex-king Juan Carlos, under investigation for corruption, says he is leaving the country]]

[CDATA[]]

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 01:25Published
Spain’s ex-king Juan Carlos, under investigation for corruption, says he is leaving the country [Video]

Spain’s ex-king Juan Carlos, under investigation for corruption, says he is leaving the country

Spain’s ex-king Juan Carlos, under investigation for corruption, says he is leaving the countryView on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 01:25Published

