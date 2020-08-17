|
Washington hires Jason Wright as first Black team president in NFL history
Monday, 17 August 2020 ()
The Washington Football Team hired Jason Wright as its new team president, making him the first Black person to hold the position in NFL history.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Washington Football Team American football team based in the Washington, D.C. area
Washington make Wright NFL's first black team presidentThe Washington Football Team appoint Jason Wright as their new president - making him the NFL's first black team president.
BBC News
Jason Wright Named President of Washington Football Team, 1st Black NFL Team PresThe Washington Football Team has named Jason Wright as team president, the 1st Black team president in NFL history. Yep, this is a big deal. The 38-year-old..
TMZ.com
Derrius Guice Accused of Reckless Driving, More Problems For Troubled NFL StarHe lost his job. He's fighting domestic violence allegations -- and now, Derrius Guice has been ordered to appear in court over a reckless driving incident. TMZ..
TMZ.com
Court documents: Former Washington RB Derrius Guice strangled girlfriend until she was unconsciousFormer Washington running back Derrius Guice, whom the team cut Friday, is due in court Aug. 28 for domestic violence-related charges.
USATODAY.com
National Football League Professional American football league
Broadway Joe: A football legendSuper Bowl legend and former New York Jets star believes he has suffered some long-term effects from concussions he got while playing in the NFL. Namath, who..
CBS News
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft on Super Bowl SundayRobert Kraft, owner of the New England Patriots, talks to the "CBS This Morning" about his friend Pete Carroll - head coach of the Seattle Seahawks, the rivalry..
CBS News
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this