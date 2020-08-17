Global  
 

Rare 'firenado' warning issued for Loyalton Fire near California-Nevada border

Monday, 17 August 2020
The National Weather Service called "firenadoes" an "extreme weather phenomenon that can occur with rotating fire columns."
Video Credit: KHSL
News video: Loyalton Firenado

 Here is the video shot by Tasha Joy featuring the firenado that developed as part of the Loyalton Fire burning in the Tahoe National Forest.

Duration: 00:37

