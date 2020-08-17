|
Portugal president helps rescue two women caught at sea
Monday, 17 August 2020 ()
President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa assists the women as their canoe capsizes amid strong currents.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Portugal country in southwestern Europe
Portugal’s sensational ceramic tilesCorrespondent Martha Teichner travels throughout Portugal to tell the story of the country’s rich tradition of covering buildings with colorful ceramic tiles,..
CBS News
Pep Guardiola urges Manchester City to grasp once-in-a-lifetime chance
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:59Published
It's not Bayern Munich against Messi, but against Barcelona: Hansi FlickLisbon [Portugal], Aug 14 (ANI): Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick has said that Barcelona has an "enormous quality" and they are not just focusing on Lionel..
WorldNews
Alleged ‘Football Leaks’ hacker released from custodyLISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portuguese media reports say Rui Pinto, the alleged hacker who has published internal documents that embarrassed clubs and officials,..
WorldNews
Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa President of Portugal
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this