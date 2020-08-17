Global  
 

Portugal president helps rescue two women caught at sea

BBC News Monday, 17 August 2020 ()
President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa assists the women as their canoe capsizes amid strong currents.
Portugal’s sensational ceramic tiles

 Correspondent Martha Teichner travels throughout Portugal to tell the story of the country’s rich tradition of covering buildings with colorful ceramic tiles,..
Pep Guardiola urges Manchester City to grasp once-in-a-lifetime chance [Video]

Pep Guardiola urges Manchester City to grasp once-in-a-lifetime chance

Pep Guardiola has called on his Manchester City players to embrace a specialmoment in their careers as they chase Champions League glory in Portugal. Cityface Lyon in the quarter-finals of the reformatted competition at SportingLisbon’s Jose Alvalade Stadium on Saturday.

It's not Bayern Munich against Messi, but against Barcelona: Hansi Flick

 Lisbon [Portugal], Aug 14 (ANI): Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick has said that Barcelona has an "enormous quality" and they are not just focusing on Lionel..
Alleged ‘Football Leaks’ hacker released from custody

 LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portuguese media reports say Rui Pinto, the alleged hacker who has published internal documents that embarrassed clubs and officials,..
