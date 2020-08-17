Portugal president helps rescue two women caught at sea

Correspondent Martha Teichner travels throughout Portugal to tell the story of the country’s rich tradition of covering buildings with colorful ceramic tiles,..

Pep Guardiola urges Manchester City to grasp once-in-a-lifetime chance Pep Guardiola has called on his Manchester City players to embrace a specialmoment in their careers as they chase Champions League glory in Portugal. Cityface Lyon in the quarter-finals of the reformatted competition at SportingLisbon’s Jose Alvalade Stadium on Saturday.

Lisbon [Portugal], Aug 14 (ANI): Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick has said that Barcelona has an "enormous quality" and they are not just focusing on Lionel..

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portuguese media reports say Rui Pinto, the alleged hacker who has published internal documents that embarrassed clubs and officials,..

Joe Biden to announce Vice President pick



Leavens running in this month's GOP Sheriff primary against Carmine Marceno who was appointed to the office after the last sheriff retired during his term. Presidential candidate Joe Biden will be.. Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin Duration: 00:45 Published 5 days ago

Obama raises $24 million in donations for Biden



At fundraising events where he has raised more than $24 million for Joe Biden’s campaign in the past two months, former President Barack Obama has unleashed on President Trump in private to party.. Credit: The New York Times Duration: 00:44 Published 3 weeks ago