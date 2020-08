COVID-19 scare: Flower business shut at Devaraja Market Monday, 17 August 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Wholesale, retail flower traders told to shut their shops from August 19 to 22 ahead of Gowri-Ganesha festival to avoid festive rush; JK Grounds will be available for operating business 👓 View full article

