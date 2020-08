JEE Main Admit Card 2020 released at jeemain.nta.nic.in, check direct link to download Monday, 17 August 2020 ( 36 minutes ago )

The National Testing Agency or NTA has released the much-awaited Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main admit card 2020. To download the JEE Main 2020 admit card, candidates can visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in. The engineering entrance exam will be held from September 1-6, 2020.