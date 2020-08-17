Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

$16.5M settlement reached in class-action lawsuit over mass arrests during 2010 G20 summit

CBC.ca Monday, 17 August 2020 ()
A $16.5-million settlement has been reached in a class-action lawsuit over mass arrests at the 2010 G20 summit. The agreement comes after 10 years of court proceedings and negotiations between the Toronto Police Services Board and representatives for about 1,100 people who were arrested during the summit.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Apple’s $500 Million Slowdown Settlement Can Now Be Claimed [Video]

Apple’s $500 Million Slowdown Settlement Can Now Be Claimed

The class-action lawsuit against the tech giant requires the company to pay for purposely slowing down processors on older phones.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:54Published
George Floyd Death: Protesters File Another Lawsuit Against Denver Police [Video]

George Floyd Death: Protesters File Another Lawsuit Against Denver Police

The class action lawsuit is seeking damages on behalf of all protesters over "alleged wrongful curfew arrests and unconstitutional assaults the Denver Police made on peaceful protesters and following..

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:33Published

Tweets about this