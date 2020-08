Barbara Mayhew RT @LouiseMartinCBC: Amber Alert issued in possible abduction of 12-year-old girl in Summerside | CBC News https://t.co/v2io4m2lh2 4 minutes ago MomResource.ca RT @YahooCanadaNews: #AMBERALERT: Police are looking for a 12-year-old girl after a possible kidnapping in Summerside, P.E.I. https://t.co/… 4 minutes ago Maureen Kerr RT @CBCPEI: Amber Alert issued in possible abduction of 12-year-old girl in Summerside https://t.co/bJ1RAh2vS1 #pei https://t.co/YC4DpOBSg0 5 minutes ago Yahoo Canada News #AMBERALERT: Police are looking for a 12-year-old girl after a possible kidnapping in Summerside, P.E.I. https://t.co/Fy2m2YP0wC 7 minutes ago CBC P.E.I. Amber Alert issued in possible abduction of 12-year-old girl in Summerside https://t.co/bJ1RAh2vS1 #pei https://t.co/YC4DpOBSg0 9 minutes ago Dennis Doyle Amber Alert issued in possible abduction of 12-year-old girl in Summerside | CBC News https://t.co/DQqvHqxU0X 17 minutes ago Natalie Kalata Amber Alert issued in possible abduction of 12-year-old girl in Summerside | CBC News https://t.co/zeJB0uE4uL 21 minutes ago Ron RT @CBCStephanie: Amber Alert issued in possible abduction of 12-year-old girl in Summerside | CBC News https://t.co/FVoagvzeVG 21 minutes ago