Higgs to meet with New Brunswick's lieutenant-governor as election call looms Monday, 17 August 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

After talks with other party leaders failed to avert a provincial election call, Premier Blaine Higgs was to meet with Lt.-Gov. Brenda Murphy at Government House in Fredericton on Monday afternoon. 👓 View full article

