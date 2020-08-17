Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Three more Republicans join Kasich to speak at Democratic National Convention in support of Joe Biden

USATODAY.com Monday, 17 August 2020 ()
The GOP speakers have all been Trump critics. One even donated $500,000 to the Biden Victory Fund at the end of June, according to campaign records.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: Democratic National Convention Kicks Off Monday Night

Democratic National Convention Kicks Off Monday Night 02:10

 Skyler Henry reports with the country still battling the spread of the coronavirus this political convention will be unlike any we've ever seen before.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Bill Clinton campaigns for Mitch McConnell’s challenger

 Former President Bill Clinton made his first stop on the 2014 campaign trail in Louisville, Ky., to raise money for Alison Lundergan Grimes, the Democrat..
CBS News

W.H. explains exclusion of Social Security cuts from budget

 White House spokesman Josh Earnest blames the decision to drop a "chained CPI" proposal - which would slow the growth in Social Security benefits - on..
CBS News

4 Republicans to speak on opening night of Democratic convention

 Three more Republicans are joining former GOP Governor John Kasich in speaking on the opening night of the DNC.
CBS News

John Kasich, a ‘Deeply Worried’ Republican, Steps Up for Biden

 John R. Kasich, a lifelong Republican and former rival of President Trump’s will speak at the Democratic convention — and vote for Joseph R. Biden Jr.
NYTimes.com

John Kasich John Kasich American politician and former television host

A Full Guide to Night 1 of Democratic Convention

 Michelle Obama will appear, and Democrats will see whether there’s an anti-Trump consensus or a mishmash of messaging, with speakers ranging ideologically from..
NYTimes.com

Democrats to open virtual convention with a show of unity for Joe Biden

 WASHINGTON: Democrats will kick off a four-day virtual convention on Monday with a display of party unity for US presidential candidate and the aiming to defeat..
WorldNews

What You Need to Know About the 2020 Democratic National Convention

 Michelle Obama will appear, and Democrats will see whether there’s an anti-Trump consensus or a mishmash of messaging, with speakers ranging ideologically from..
NYTimes.com

Democratic National Convention Democratic National Convention Series of presidential nominating conventions of the United States Democratic Party

Covid-19 Live Updates: Misinformation Becomes a New Front for Doctors to Battle

 Students and teachers will be screened for infection even as the Los Angeles school district begins instruction remotely. The Democratic National Convention..
NYTimes.com

What to expect at the 2020 Democratic National Convention

 Monday kicks off the 2020 Democratic National Convention amid the coronavirus pandemic. CBS News contributors Terry Sullivan and Joel Payne weigh in on what to..
CBS News

Senator Cory Booker on the DNC, Kamala Harris and the fight over USPS funding

 A Democratic National Convention unlike any other kicks off Monday night. Senator Cory Booker, one of the week's featured speakers, weighs in on enthusiasm..
CBS News

Joe Biden Joe Biden Former U.S. vice president, presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Pres. Trump Closes The Gap [Video]

Pres. Trump Closes The Gap

According to a new poll from CNN President Donald Trump is closing the gap against challenger, democrat Joe Biden. CNN Poll of Polls shows Biden leads Trump by just nine-point margin nationally. Biden is set to accept the Democratic nomination later this week. He is backed by 51% of registered voters nationwide, while 42% support Trump. The CNN poll conducted by SSRS released Sunday found Biden with 50% support and Trump at 46%.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:34Published

Progressives hope to leave mark on 2020 Democratic convention and policies

 Speakers on the first night of the Democratic National Convention include Senator Bernie Sanders, who lost the nomination to Joe Biden but helped push the party..
CBS News

Biden: Obamacare off to a "hell of a start"

 Vice President Biden says health insurance sign-ups may be short of the 7 million goal during the open-enrollment period but adds he's optimistic regardless.
CBS News

Biden: Health care sign-ups may not meet target

 Vice President Joe Biden acknowledged the goal of signing up seven million Americans will likely fall short and blames the troubled rollout of the health care..
CBS News

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump's Postmaster General DeJoy agrees to testify before Congress about USPS changes

 Democrats had called on DeJoy to testify about changes made to the flow of mail that Democrats worry could hinder the November elections.
USATODAY.com
Trump approves disaster aid for Iowa after storm [Video]

Trump approves disaster aid for Iowa after storm

[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said he approved federal disaster aid for Iowa after a hurricane-force storm hit last week, causing widespread damage in towns and destroying millions of acres of farmland. Colette Luke has the latest.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:22Published

Trump eyes WH funeral service for brother, Robert

 President Donald Trump is eyeing a White House funeral service later this week for his younger brother, Robert, who died over the weekend in a New York hospital...
USATODAY.com

Related videos from verified sources

2020 Democratic National Convention kicks off Monday [Video]

2020 Democratic National Convention kicks off Monday

Monday kicks off the Democratic National Convention where Joe Biden will accept the Democratic nomination for president. This year the DNC will be virtual and the events will only last two hours..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:29Published
Gov. Cuomo To Speak On Day 1 Of Scaled-Down Democratic National Convention [Video]

Gov. Cuomo To Speak On Day 1 Of Scaled-Down Democratic National Convention

The 2020 Democratic National Convention gets started in Milwaukee tonight. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is slated to be one of the first speakers at the event.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:46Published
DNC kicks off tomorrow with Nevada state senator set to speak [Video]

DNC kicks off tomorrow with Nevada state senator set to speak

Democratic National Convention kicks off tomorrow with a Nevada state senator set to speak at the event.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:23Published

Related news from verified sources

Donald Trump never interfered in J&K issue, stood up to China: Campaign team

 US President Donald Trump has hit the right chord with India by standing up to China and never intervening in the Kashmir issue, officials of his presidential...
Mid-Day

Melania Trump twice refuses to take Donald's hand in awkward Air Force One clip

 Well, that’s awkward. A new video has emerged of Melania Trump refusing to take the hand of her husband, U.S. President Donald Trump, as the pair...
National Post

US bill to force Chinese firms to delist from stock exchanges should be welcomed, says ETF founder

 The Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act, a bill which was passed by the US Senate in May and aims to force certain Chinese firms to delist from American...
Proactive Investors


Tweets about this

RealCheshireKat

NASTY WOMAN AND PROUD @potus Trump eyes White House funeral service for brother, Robert - OH HELL NO! HE HAS DONE NOT ONE THING FOR TH… https://t.co/lsr35TKUaZ 15 seconds ago

WellandTribune

The Tribune 🇨🇦 Trump eyes White House funeral service for brother, Robert https://t.co/k7PZMfmaA4 via @WellandTribune 5 minutes ago

filterednews

Filtered News Trump Eyes White House Funeral Service for Brother, Robert | Political News | US News https://t.co/zHHAZqjWui 10 minutes ago

1stSvelteCelt

Slàinte 🇺🇸🦅🌊☘️😷 shall we play Hail to the Chief, too? https://t.co/ciI9f6K9hc 11 minutes ago

KUTV2News

KUTV2news President Donald Trump is eyeing a White House funeral service later this week for his younger brother, Robert, who… https://t.co/KmLhFIzG9d 13 minutes ago

Letitb55Sparkle

Vote him out! RT @TumbyWallop: @stevebenen @maddow This seems both completely unpredictable and absolutely in character: https://t.co/hiUP5wKSiV 14 minutes ago

JustBella

Bella Russo 🇮🇹 RT @zen4ever2us: tRump eyes White House funeral service for brother, Robert. Cool. Let's do it for every single service person. How ab… 15 minutes ago

Letitb55Sparkle

Vote him out! RT @FOXBaltimore: President Trump is eyeing a White House funeral service later this week for his younger brother, Robert, who died over th… 18 minutes ago