Three more Republicans join Kasich to speak at Democratic National Convention in support of Joe Biden

Former President Bill Clinton made his first stop on the 2014 campaign trail in Louisville, Ky., to raise money for Alison Lundergan Grimes, the Democrat..

White House spokesman Josh Earnest blames the decision to drop a "chained CPI" proposal - which would slow the growth in Social Security benefits - on..

Three more Republicans are joining former GOP Governor John Kasich in speaking on the opening night of the DNC.

John R. Kasich, a lifelong Republican and former rival of President Trump’s will speak at the Democratic convention — and vote for Joseph R. Biden Jr.

Michelle Obama will appear, and Democrats will see whether there’s an anti-Trump consensus or a mishmash of messaging, with speakers ranging ideologically from..

WASHINGTON: Democrats will kick off a four-day virtual convention on Monday with a display of party unity for US presidential candidate and the aiming to defeat..

Michelle Obama will appear, and Democrats will see whether there’s an anti-Trump consensus or a mishmash of messaging, with speakers ranging ideologically from..

Students and teachers will be screened for infection even as the Los Angeles school district begins instruction remotely. The Democratic National Convention..

Monday kicks off the 2020 Democratic National Convention amid the coronavirus pandemic. CBS News contributors Terry Sullivan and Joel Payne weigh in on what to..

A Democratic National Convention unlike any other kicks off Monday night. Senator Cory Booker, one of the week's featured speakers, weighs in on enthusiasm..

Pres. Trump Closes The Gap According to a new poll from CNN President Donald Trump is closing the gap against challenger, democrat Joe Biden. CNN Poll of Polls shows Biden leads Trump by just nine-point margin nationally. Biden is set to accept the Democratic nomination later this week. He is backed by 51% of registered voters nationwide, while 42% support Trump. The CNN poll conducted by SSRS released Sunday found Biden with 50% support and Trump at 46%.

Speakers on the first night of the Democratic National Convention include Senator Bernie Sanders, who lost the nomination to Joe Biden but helped push the party..

Vice President Biden says health insurance sign-ups may be short of the 7 million goal during the open-enrollment period but adds he's optimistic regardless.

Vice President Joe Biden acknowledged the goal of signing up seven million Americans will likely fall short and blames the troubled rollout of the health care..

Democrats had called on DeJoy to testify about changes made to the flow of mail that Democrats worry could hinder the November elections.

Trump approves disaster aid for Iowa after storm [NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said he approved federal disaster aid for Iowa after a hurricane-force storm hit last week, causing widespread damage in towns and destroying millions of acres of farmland. Colette Luke has the latest.

President Donald Trump is eyeing a White House funeral service later this week for his younger brother, Robert, who died over the weekend in a New York hospital...

DNC kicks off tomorrow with Nevada state senator set to speak Democratic National Convention kicks off tomorrow with a Nevada state senator set to speak at the event.

Gov. Cuomo To Speak On Day 1 Of Scaled-Down Democratic National Convention The 2020 Democratic National Convention gets started in Milwaukee tonight. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is slated to be one of the first speakers at the event.

2020 Democratic National Convention kicks off Monday Monday kicks off the Democratic National Convention where Joe Biden will accept the Democratic nomination for president. This year the DNC will be virtual and the events will only last two hours..

Donald Trump never interfered in J&K issue, stood up to China: Campaign team US President Donald Trump has hit the right chord with India by standing up to China and never intervening in the Kashmir issue, officials of his presidential...

Mid-Day 13 hours ago





Melania Trump twice refuses to take Donald's hand in awkward Air Force One clip Well, that’s awkward. A new video has emerged of Melania Trump refusing to take the hand of her husband, U.S. President Donald Trump, as the pair...

National Post 4 hours ago



