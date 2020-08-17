Global  
 

Dallas Cowboys DT Gerald McCoy out for season with torn quad tendon

USATODAY.com Monday, 17 August 2020 ()
One of the Dallas Cowboys' marquee offseason signings won't see the field this year, as Gerald McCoy suffered a torn quad tendon.
Gerald McCoy Gerald McCoy American football defensive tackle


Dallas Cowboys Dallas Cowboys National Football League franchise in Arlington, Texas

Ex-Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant expected to work out for Ravens, per report

 Dez Bryant hasn't played in an NFL game since 2017, but the former Dallas Cowboys receiver could be getting his shot to make a return.
USATODAY.com

Dallas Cowboys stadium features museum-quality artwork

 The Dallas Cowboys stadium is home to more than football - it's also a gallery. Jan Crawford reports on how the family behind "America's Team" is inspiring a..
CBS News

Dallas Cowboys Jerry Jones' emotional discussion over football

 The Dallas Cowboys haven't made the playoffs since the 2009 season, but that doesn't discourage the team's owner and general manager, Jerry Jones. Jan Crawford..
CBS News

Dak Prescott Breaks Silence On Brother's Death, 'It's Tough'

 Dak Prescott spoke out Wednesday on the tragic passing of his older brother, Jace ... and the Dallas Cowboys QB said emotionally, "it's tough, obviously." "He..
TMZ.com

