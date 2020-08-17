|
Dallas Cowboys DT Gerald McCoy out for season with torn quad tendon
Monday, 17 August 2020 ()
One of the Dallas Cowboys' marquee offseason signings won't see the field this year, as Gerald McCoy suffered a torn quad tendon.
Gerald McCoy American football defensive tackle
Dallas Cowboys National Football League franchise in Arlington, Texas
Ex-Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant expected to work out for Ravens, per reportDez Bryant hasn't played in an NFL game since 2017, but the former Dallas Cowboys receiver could be getting his shot to make a return.
USATODAY.com
Dallas Cowboys stadium features museum-quality artworkThe Dallas Cowboys stadium is home to more than football - it's also a gallery. Jan Crawford reports on how the family behind "America's Team" is inspiring a..
CBS News
Dallas Cowboys Jerry Jones' emotional discussion over footballThe Dallas Cowboys haven't made the playoffs since the 2009 season, but that doesn't discourage the team's owner and general manager, Jerry Jones. Jan Crawford..
CBS News
Dak Prescott Breaks Silence On Brother's Death, 'It's Tough'Dak Prescott spoke out Wednesday on the tragic passing of his older brother, Jace ... and the Dallas Cowboys QB said emotionally, "it's tough, obviously." "He..
TMZ.com
