Mbappe could start as PSG target first Champions League final
Monday, 17 August 2020 ()
By Simon Evans LISBON - Paris St Germain striker Kylian Mbappe could start Tuesday's Champions League semi-final against RB Leipzig, as the French club target their first appearance in a Champions League final. Mbappe came off the bench for the last half hour against Atalanta last week to set up the winning goal, and Tuchel told a news conference the France World Cup winner had suffered no reaction to his injured...
Kylian Mbappé French association football player
PSG train ahead of Champions League semi-final against RB Leipzig
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 03:35Published
The man from Stoke and Mbappe's cameo - the joy of a one-off Champions League tieThe first taste of the streamlined Champions League final eight is a promising sign of things to come.
BBC News
Mbappe to miss PSG's Champions League quarter-final due to ankle injury
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:27Published
UEFA Champions League European association football tournament
Europa Final Match Preview: Sevilla F.C. v Inter Milan
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:07Published
Bayern Munich beat Lyon 3-0 to reach Champions League finalBayern Munich defeated Olympique Lyonnais 3-0 to secure a place in the UEFA Champions League 2020 final. Having beaten Barcelona 8-2 in the quarterfinal, Bayern..
WorldNews
Flick delighted to reach Champions League final
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:49Published
'This is what you dream about,' says first Canada international to reach Champions League finalBayern Munich full-back Alphonso Davies says reaching the Champions League final is "a dream come true."
BBC News
Lyon 0-3 Bayern Munich: Bayern breeze through to final showdown with PSGBayern Munich's relentless march through this season's Champions League continues as they brush aside Lyon to book a final showdown with Paris St-Germain.
BBC News
Paris Saint-Germain F.C. French professional football club
Liverpool's Wijnaldum a top target for Barca - gossipKoeman wants Wijnaldum at Barca, PSG monitoring Man Utd's Dalot, Deeney wants to stay at Watford, plus more.
BBC News
Champions League: Paris Saint-Germain finally make it to final
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 00:50Published
"We're in the finals!" PSG fans celebrate historic semi-final victory
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 04:09Published
Lisbon Capital of Portugal
Sonae ditches partnership with Angola's dos Santos in Portugal's NOSLISBON — Portugal's Sonae has moved to strengthen its position in local telecoms firm NOS by increasing its stake and ditching a partnership with Isabel dos..
WorldNews
PSG 'hungry for success' ahead of Champions League final
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:36Published
Paris St Germain book place in first Champions League final with RB Leipzig routParis St Germain are one win away from Champions League glory after claiming an emphatic 3-0 win over RB Leipzig in the semi-final in Lisbon. The French side..
WorldNews
Simon Evans British comedian
RB Leipzig association football club in Leipzig, Saxony, Germany
PSG were just too good but we will be back says Leipzig's Nagelsmann
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 05:41Published
Is Neymar winning over the doubters as PSG reach Champions League final?Neymar was superb against RB Leipzig in the Champions League semi-finals, but it was his selflessness that most impressed the pundits.
BBC News
Classy PSG beat Leipzig to reach first Champions League finalParis St-Germain are through to their first Champions League final courtesy of a deserved 3-0 victory over RB Leipzig
BBC News
Thomas Tuchel German footballer and manager
Atalanta B.C. Italian association football club in Bergamo, Lombardy
Two late goals help PSG oust Atalanta in Champions League quartersLISBON, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) -- With two stunning goals in injury time, Paris Saint-Germain rallied to beat Atalanta 2-1 here on Wednesday, roaring into the UEFA..
WorldNews
Champions League: How Atalanta took Europe by storm before facing PSGAs they prepare to take on PSG in the Champions League, BBC Sport finds out how Atalanta have become a force in Italy and on the continent.
BBC News
