Mbappe could start as PSG target first Champions League final

WorldNews Monday, 17 August 2020 ()
Mbappe could start as PSG target first Champions League finalBy Simon Evans LISBON - Paris St Germain striker Kylian Mbappe could start Tuesday's Champions League semi-final against RB Leipzig, as the French club target their first appearance in a Champions League final. Mbappe came off the bench for the last half hour against Atalanta last week to set up the winning goal, and Tuchel told a news conference the France World Cup winner had suffered no reaction to his injured...
"We deserved to win," PSG coach says as they reach Champions League final 03:52

 Thomas Tuchel says PSG "deserved to win" as they booked their first ever trip to a Champions League final.

PSG train ahead of Champions League semi-final against RB Leipzig [Video]

PSG train ahead of Champions League semi-final against RB Leipzig

Kylian Mbappe trains on Monday and could be fit for Paris St Germain's Champions League semi-final against RB Leipzig.

The man from Stoke and Mbappe's cameo - the joy of a one-off Champions League tie

 The first taste of the streamlined Champions League final eight is a promising sign of things to come.
Mbappe to miss PSG's Champions League quarter-final due to ankle injury [Video]

Mbappe to miss PSG's Champions League quarter-final due to ankle injury

Kylian Mbappe ruled out for three weeks after suffering an ankle during PSG's 1-0 French Cup victory over St Etienne last Friday.

Europa Final Match Preview: Sevilla F.C. v Inter Milan [Video]

Europa Final Match Preview: Sevilla F.C. v Inter Milan

Match preview for the Europa League final between Sevilla and Inter Milan.Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte is on the cusp of guiding Inter to their firstEuropean trophy since they won the Champions League under Jose Mourinho adecade ago.

Bayern Munich beat Lyon 3-0 to reach Champions League final

 Bayern Munich defeated Olympique Lyonnais 3-0 to secure a place in the UEFA Champions League 2020 final. Having beaten Barcelona 8-2 in the quarterfinal, Bayern..
Flick delighted to reach Champions League final [Video]

Flick delighted to reach Champions League final

Mandatory credit: UEFA Bayern Munich will face Paris St-Germain in theChampions League final after Hansi Flick's side saw off Lyon.

'This is what you dream about,' says first Canada international to reach Champions League final

 Bayern Munich full-back Alphonso Davies says reaching the Champions League final is "a dream come true."
Lyon 0-3 Bayern Munich: Bayern breeze through to final showdown with PSG

 Bayern Munich's relentless march through this season's Champions League continues as they brush aside Lyon to book a final showdown with Paris St-Germain.
Liverpool's Wijnaldum a top target for Barca - gossip

 Koeman wants Wijnaldum at Barca, PSG monitoring Man Utd's Dalot, Deeney wants to stay at Watford, plus more.
Champions League: Paris Saint-Germain finally make it to final [Video]

Champions League: Paris Saint-Germain finally make it to final

The club eased to a 3-0 win over RB Leipzig in a one-sided semi-final in Lisbon on Tuesday.View on euronews

"We're in the finals!" PSG fans celebrate historic semi-final victory [Video]

"We're in the finals!" PSG fans celebrate historic semi-final victory

Thousands spill into Paris' Champs Elysee Avenue as Paris St Germain book ticket to the Champions League Final.

Sonae ditches partnership with Angola's dos Santos in Portugal's NOS

 LISBON — Portugal’s Sonae has moved to strengthen its position in local telecoms firm NOS by increasing its stake and ditching a partnership with Isabel dos..
PSG 'hungry for success' ahead of Champions League final [Video]

PSG 'hungry for success' ahead of Champions League final

Mandatory credit: UEFA 2020 Paris St-Germain are through to their firstChampions League final after beating RB Leipzig 3-0 in Lisbon. Manager ThomasTuchel says his side are "hungry for success" after the semi-final.

Paris St Germain book place in first Champions League final with RB Leipzig rout

 Paris St Germain are one win away from Champions League glory after claiming an emphatic 3-0 win over RB Leipzig in the semi-final in Lisbon. The French side..
PSG were just too good but we will be back says Leipzig's Nagelsmann [Video]

PSG were just too good but we will be back says Leipzig's Nagelsmann

RB Leipzig had no chance against Paris St Germain says Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann as RB fans walk away empty handed.

Is Neymar winning over the doubters as PSG reach Champions League final?

 Neymar was superb against RB Leipzig in the Champions League semi-finals, but it was his selflessness that most impressed the pundits.
Classy PSG beat Leipzig to reach first Champions League final

 Paris St-Germain are through to their first Champions League final courtesy of a deserved 3-0 victory over RB Leipzig
Two late goals help PSG oust Atalanta in Champions League quarters

 LISBON, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) -- With two stunning goals in injury time, Paris Saint-Germain rallied to beat Atalanta 2-1 here on Wednesday, roaring into the UEFA..
Champions League: How Atalanta took Europe by storm before facing PSG

 As they prepare to take on PSG in the Champions League, BBC Sport finds out how Atalanta have become a force in Italy and on the continent.
Premier League 2020/21 fixtures: Liverpool host Leeds on opening weekend [Video]

Premier League 2020/21 fixtures: Liverpool host Leeds on opening weekend

Champions Liverpool will kick off the defence of their first Premier Leaguetitle in a mouthwatering clash against promoted Leeds. In what will be a firstmeeting in the top flight since February 2004,..

Mbappe: Neymar worthy of Ballon d'Or if PSG win CL [Video]

Mbappe: Neymar worthy of Ballon d'Or if PSG win CL

Kylian Mbappe believes Neymar would be worthy of winning the Ballon d'Or, which will not be awarded in 2020, if he helps guide Paris Saint-Germain to Champions League glory.

Statistics will count for nothing when we face Bayern - Lyon coach [Video]

Statistics will count for nothing when we face Bayern - Lyon coach

Statistics will count for nothing when underdogs Olympique Lyonnais take on free-scoring Bayern Munich in their Champions League semi-final coach Rudi Garcia warns.

The inside story of Maxim Choupo-Moting from Stoke City flop to PSG hero

 Maxim Choupo-Moting became a Paris St Germain hero with his game-changing Champions League against Atalanta
Champions League: PSG break through glass ceiling after years of disappointment

 After years of failing to live up to their billing in Europe, Paris Saint-Germain are within 90 minutes of the Champions League final thanks to their dramatic...
Atalanta v PSG – Follow the Champions League quarter-final LIVE

 Follow the action with TEAMtalk as Atalanta take on French champions PSG in the first of the Champions League quarter-finals. 
