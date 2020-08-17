|
Temperatures in Death Valley highest in world in over 100 years
Monday, 17 August 2020 ()
A thermometer at Death Valley’s Furnace Creek in the Southern California desert has soared to 130 degrees Fahrenheit (54.4 Celsius), the highest global temperature in more than a century, the U.S. National Weather Service said. “If verified,...
