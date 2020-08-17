Global  
 

Temperatures in Death Valley highest in world in over 100 years

Monday, 17 August 2020
Temperatures in Death Valley highest in world in over 100 yearsA thermometer at Death Valley’s Furnace Creek in the Southern California desert has soared to 130 degrees Fahrenheit (54.4 Celsius), the highest global temperature in more than a century, the U.S. National Weather Service said. “If verified,...
Death Valley hits highest-ever temperature

 Temperatures in California's Death Valley reached 54.4C (130F) on Sunday, possibly the highest ever reliably recorded on the planet. The extreme temperature was..
New Zealand Herald

Blistering heat to continue in the West; California facing more power outages; Death Valley hits record 130

 Parts of the Southern California desert experienced record-breaking heat with Death Valley hitting 130. The extreme heat will continue this week.
USATODAY.com

Death Valley hits a record 130 degrees, the hottest temperature since 1913; California heatwave prompts rolling blackout warning

 California remains in the midst of a heatwave, and most of Southern California is under an excessive heat warning.
 
USATODAY.com

Death Valley hits historic record of 130 degrees; Californians endure blackouts amid heatwave

 Parts of the Southern California desert experienced record-breaking heat on Sunday with Death Valley hitting 130 degrees.
 
USATODAY.com

Southern California's Lake Fire feeds on 'decadent' fuels, grows to nearly 18,000 acres in Angeles National Forest

 The Lake Fire in Southern California still has no known cause as it continued to burn over the weekend.
 
USATODAY.com

Boy, It's A Hot One: Death Valley Sets 2020 World Record [Video]

Boy, It's A Hot One: Death Valley Sets 2020 World Record

If you like to summer in Death Valley, California, you're tougher and braver than most. And according to Gizmodo, things are downright ridiculous right now. On Sunday, Furnace Creek's weather station registered a high of 128 degrees Fahrenheit, or 52.8 degrees Celsius. That’s a degree shy of the all-time hottest reliable temperature ever recorded on Earth. Which, incidentally, was recorded in Death Valley in 2013. The record heat isn't just in Death Valley. Closer to the U.S.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:40Published

It's Getting Hot In Here: A/C Use In US Likely To Shoot Up By 60% In 30 Years [Video]

It's Getting Hot In Here: A/C Use In US Likely To Shoot Up By 60% In 30 Years

The rising summer heat is driving up the demand for air conditioning in the US and across the globe. According to Gizmodo, a new report says the surge will only become more dramatic as the climate crisis relentlessly drags on. A new analysis from Climate Central shows that the U.S. will see a shocking 59% increase in home air conditioning use by 2050. The National Weather Service fears the extreme heat currently blanketing California will rival that of 2006, which was connected to 130 deaths.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:39Published

Rare 'firenado' warning issued for Loyalton Fire near California-Nevada border

 The National Weather Service called "firenadoes" an "extreme weather phenomenon that can occur with rotating fire columns."
USATODAY.com

Wildfires and a "firenado" plague the West Coast

 Several wildfires are burning out of control on the West Coast, fueled by dry brush and extreme heat. For the first time ever, the National Weather Service..
CBS News

