Temperatures in Death Valley highest in world in over 100 years

It's Getting Hot In Here: A/C Use In US Likely To Shoot Up By 60% In 30 Years



The rising summer heat is driving up the demand for air conditioning in the US and across the globe. According to Gizmodo, a new report says the surge will only become more dramatic as the climate crisis relentlessly drags on. A new analysis from Climate Central shows that the U.S. will see a shocking 59% increase in home air conditioning use by 2050. The National Weather Service fears the extreme heat currently blanketing California will rival that of 2006, which was connected to 130 deaths.

