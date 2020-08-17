|
UNC-Chapel Hill fall semester going online amid COVID-19 outbreaks, one week into classes
Monday, 17 August 2020 ()
UNC-Chapel Hill is the first major college to pivot to online classes after COVID-19 outbreaks. The North Carolina campus had opened a week ago.
