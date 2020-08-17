Global  
 

UNC-Chapel Hill fall semester going online amid COVID-19 outbreaks, one week into classes

USATODAY.com Monday, 17 August 2020 ()
UNC-Chapel Hill is the first major college to pivot to online classes after COVID-19 outbreaks. The North Carolina campus had opened a week ago.
Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
News video: BCTC classes to be online only for first week of school

BCTC classes to be online only for first week of school

 Bluegrass Community and Technical College begins classes on Monday, which will be exclusively online for the first week due to the recent surge in the coronavirus.

