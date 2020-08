Governor General's scorn for RCMP driving up unnecessary costs, sources say Monday, 17 August 2020 ( 15 hours ago )

Gov. Gen. Julie Payette has incurred unnecessary taxpayer costs and security risks over her disdain for the RCMP detail paid to protect her, according to RCMP sources. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this